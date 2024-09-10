All the FSU Sports You Should Be Watching This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There’s a clear consensus that fall means football, especially when you go to a large state school. FSU football had an amazing season last year! We went undefeated in the regular season but were unfairly left out of the College Football Playoff due to team injuries.

Since FSU’s last game in January, several key players have graduated and moved on to the National Football League (NFL). While we are all thrilled for them in the next step of their careers, it has led to a rough start to the 2024 season.

The opening game in Dublin, Ireland, saw the Noles lose to Georgia Tech with a last-second field goal. Even more disappointingly, the team failed to rally at the home opener on Sept. 2, losing by 15 points to Boston College.

The lackluster start to the season has students nervous about the rest of the year, with many saying they aren’t planning on attending more games until they start to play like a real team again. Well, football isn’t the only sport you can watch this semester, so here are some amazing FSU athletic teams to turn your attention to this season!

Women’s soccer

The other type of “football” is where it’s at this fall, and the reigning National Champions are ready for another killer season! FSU’s women’s soccer team has a packed schedule this semester and is ready to prove they’re still the best in the nation after taking home Conference and National Championships last season. The team has started the season 3-0-1 and is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation. Their next home game is on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Seminole Soccer Complex against Syracuse, so go show your support!

Women’s Volleyball

I would argue that FSU’s volleyball team has the most fun games on campus, and for good reason! Head over to the Tully Gymnasium to catch a fast-paced, exciting game this fall!

The volleyball team won the ACC Championship last year and is aiming for another title this season. After already having been to a game this season, I would argue they can do it. Their next home game is against Florida Atlantic University on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.!

Men’s and Women’s Basketball

FSU basketball easily takes the reigns from football as the most viewed sport when the fall semester comes to an end, but there’s no shame in getting excited for college basketball season now!

FSU’s men’s team has struggled a bit in the past few seasons, but the women’s team is fantastic, and we’re all hoping for another great season! Both teams start games in late October or early November at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, so let’s pack the Tuck for basketball this fall!

Baseball and Softball

The last few seasons have been great for FSU’s baseball and softball teams, both making it far into their respective College World Series. While these are primarily spring sports, both have some fall ball games. Their first home events are in October, so head out to Dick Howser Stadium and JoAnne Graf Field for some early baseball and softball!

Club Sports

In addition to Division One (D1) sports, FSU is also home to tons of amazing club sports teams, many of which go on to win state championships! For every sport that FSU has a regular season for, there is also a club team.

Looking for more gymnastics after the Olympics? Well, FSU has a club gymnastics team you can check out! What about men’s and women’s rugby, badminton, or table tennis? Well, we have all those options too! Looking for a weekend outside of Tallahassee? Well, FSU’s ice hockey club team plays in Jacksonville, so go cheer them on!

Many of these club teams are holding tryouts during the beginning of the fall semester, so if you think you can make it, give it a shot! Many don’t require any experience and want to teach students about their sport!

If you’re looking for something more relaxed, there are dozens of intramural sports on campus during the fall. I can personally vouch that they are super fun and a great way to hang out with friends and make some new ones!

FSU has so many talented and dedicated athletes representing the university, all of whom deserve an audience cheering them on. Go show your Seminole Athletics some support this semester! And most importantly, go Noles!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!