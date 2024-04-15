7 Songs To Complete Your Spring Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Girl, what are you doing on your phone? The sun is shining, the flowers are in full bloom, and the breeze blows every negative feeling away. Spring is in full swing and there’s never been a better time to take a hot girl walk. But since you’re here anyway, I guess I’d better give you a couple of song recommendations to take with you.

There’s nothing I love more than taking a stroll to the sounds of a perfect playlist. Sometimes, you just have to indulge your inner main character with a TV show soundtrack so good that it would make Rory Gilmore jealous. Luckily for you, dear reader, I’m sharing my top-secret spring mix that will have you skipping on your way to class like the flowers are blooming in your wake. Join me as we all pretend that we’re walking through the garden of a Jane Austen novel while these peppy songs play in the background.

“Mother Nature’s Son” by the Beatles Now, I know what you’re thinking. I’m including The Beatles in this list but not recommending “Here Comes the Sun”? Yes, that’s exactly what’s happening, but only because you should already have that song on your spring playlist. Instead, I encourage you to listen to “Mother Nature’s Son,” which is an incredibly underrated Beatles song that’s also coincidentally perfect for springtime. This song is so sweet and mellow. Whenever I hear it, I want to read a book in a field of wildflowers. Paul McCartney’s voice is perfectly accented by the simple yet effective guitar riff. It’s absolutely perfect for ringing in the beautiful weather. “Sunlight” by forrest. When I first discovered this song, I was a little more than obsessed. Created by the indie artist and a member of Surfaces (an indie pop band), Forrest Frank, this is the perfect background tune when walking around on a breezy morning. Frank’s voice is so calming, and his music is always incredibly uplifting. Listening to this song actually feels like being warmed by the sun’s gentle rays. “fare well” by hozier I won’t lie. Trying to pick between “Wildflower and Barley” and “Fare Well” was an impossible choice. Both songs are honestly the perfect spring ditty. However, listening to the latter makes me feel so giddy and optimistic, ultimately tipping it over the line for this list. The way the song builds over its run reminds me of spring itself. You see one little bird singing a song and then suddenly you look around and every flower is popping with color and life. You can’t help but feel that no matter your current challenges, everything will end up faring well. “flowers in your hair” by the lumineers Is this song on here because it has “Flowers” in the title? Yes. Is it still a great song for a spring playlist? Also yes. “grapejuice” by harry styles Harry Styles has a song for every season and, for me, “Grapejuice” is perfect for spring. Every time it comes on, I want to go outside and enjoy blue skies and gentle breezes. The music is simultaneously chill and bright, and you can’t help but feel happy when you hear it. It’s a major serotonin boost, just like the perfect spring day. “Sunshine baby” by the japanese house I adore this song and it also screams spring (if that’s a thing). The Japanese House has the warmest tone, and it feels like the sun is flooding through your headphones when you hear it. There really is no better melody to take in the gorgeous weather. Sit back, relax, and bask in the sunlight with this little beauty of a song. “good days’ll come” by john-robert For my final recommendation, we’re ending with a little indie song that’s bittersweet until the end. John-Robert gives a look into his everyday battles, but he always returns to the optimistic hope that better days will be here soon. You can’t help but relate this to spring, which is the season of rebirth and renewal. When the flowers bloom and the sun comes back out from behind the clouds, you can’t help but be excited for the future with all its changes and opportunities. It’s just like the song says: “Good days will come, they will.”

That wraps up my must-have songs for your spring playlist. I hope that you give them a try and that they encourage you to stop and smell the roses (yeah, I went there). Go live out your main character moments and enjoy this beautiful season while it’s in full bloom.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!