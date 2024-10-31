7 Underrated Halloween Movies You Need To Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As much as I enjoy classic Halloween films like Coraline and Halloweentown, I’ve grown tired of revisiting the same familiar titles every year. While these staples certainly have their charm, there’s a plethora of lesser-known Halloween movies that offer the same feel-good, or good-scare feelings. If you’re ready to move beyond the usual suspects and explore something new, here are some of my favorite hidden gem Halloween films. From spine-tingling thrillers to quirky, offbeat horrors, these picks are perfect for anyone looking to shake up their Halloween tradition.

Dark Shadows If you’re a fan of Johnny Depp or Tim Burton, Dark Shadows will be right up your alley. This film blends humor, a touch of romance, and just the right amount of spooky atmosphere. Set in the gothic world of a centuries-old vampire waking up in the 1970s, it’s a little scary, a lot funny, and utterly charming for those who love Burton’s unique aesthetic. Dracula: dead and loving it View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birch & Sass (@birch.and.sass) This is not only one of my top Halloween movies, but one of my all-time favorite feel-good films. This hilarious take on the Dracula legend, starring Leslie Nielsen, is a must-watch for anyone who loves horror comedies. Mel Brooks, best known for his work on Space Balls, directs this parody with his signature wit, turning the classic vampire tale into a light-hearted film. It’s perfect for viewers who prefer their Halloween scares served with a side of laughs. I cannot recommend this movie enough. Crimson Peak Directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Mia Wasikowska and Tom Hiddleston, Crimson Peak is a stunning gothic romance with a dark twist. The film is as much about its setting as it is about the chilling ghost story at its core. It’s the perfect blend of beauty and spookiness, offering an atmospheric horror experience without being too scary. Guillermo del toro’s cabinet of curiosities View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cabinet of Curiosities Netflix (@cabinetofcuriositiestv) If you like Guillermo del Toro’s work on Crimson Peak, his true masterpiece is Cabinet of Curiosity. This anthology series, made up of 20-minute stand-alone episodes, brings together some of the most imaginative and unsettling horror and mystery tales. Expect creepy creatures and eerie atmospheres that will have you on the edge of your seat. 10 Cloverfield lane For something that’s more of a psychological thriller than your traditional horror Halloween movie, 10 Cloverfield Lane delivers an intense, claustrophobic horror-esque experience. Set almost entirely in an underground bunker, the movie keeps viewers drawn in as it navigates themes of trust, survival, and paranoia. It’s a slow burn that leads to an unforgettable, suspenseful climax. The orphan The Orphan is a psychological horror film that lays heavy on the twist. While slightly cliché, it’s still a great pick. It tells the story of a seemingly innocent young girl adopted by a couple, but not everything is as it seems. The film is intense, disturbing, and perfect for those who enjoy unnerving psychological horror. Fresh View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fresh (@freshmovie) This film is a modern horror thriller that blends dark humor and shocking twists. Fresh takes a chilling look at the horrors of dating in the digital age. Without giving too much away, it delves into uncomfortable territory, making commentary on what it’s like for women in their twenties trying to date. Starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Sebastian Stan, there’s little to not love about this movie.

Whether you’re in the mood for a spooky laugh, a psychological thriller, or a gothic romance, these hidden gems will have something for everyone. Grab some popcorn and get ready for a new set of frights and fun this season!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!