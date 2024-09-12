5 Tips To Be More Environmentally Friendly at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’ve been an environmental science major for almost three years, so I’ve learned many great tips and resources to become more environmentally friendly at FSU. Whether you live on or off campus, FSU provides great resources for sustainability. I’ve always been passionate about the environment and hope to spread the word on sustainability! So, here are five ways you can help the environment while being a student at FSU.

Choose a sustainable way of transportation to and from classes The weather in Tallahassee can be unpredictable sometimes, especially in the fall semester with its sudden thunderstorms and high temperatures. So, when the weather allows, try to choose a more environmentally friendly form of transportation to get to and from your classes. I personally love to walk to my classes. Walking allows me to get fresh air and exercise, and if I get lucky, I may even run into my friends and classmates on my way to class! Other sustainable forms of transportation could be biking or skateboarding to class. Using public transportation, such as the electric Seminole Express, is also a great option. Recycle! Plastic, paper, glass, and cardboard can be recycled! FSU provides recycling bins all around campus and in dorms for students to use. After taking many environmental science classes, the importance of recycling has been ingrained in my mind. By reducing your contributions to pollution, you will help the environment, keep our campus cleaner, and be more sustainable. Go thrift shopping at Market Wednesday Every Wednesday, FSU holds a market on Legacy Walk featuring various local shops. Shopping locally is already a great way to be more sustainable. If you want to upgrade your wardrobe and be environmentally conscious, check out some of the thrift shops at Market Wednesday. You can also find thrifted books and accessories at the Market! Join the Environmental Service Program View this post on Instagram A post shared by Environmental Service Program (@fsu_esp) The Environmental Service Program is a club that meets weekly with guest speakers. They also host various service events throughout the semester, like working in FSU’s community garden. I joined this club during my freshman year of college, and it was informative and fulfilling. I learned about sustainability from guest speakers in all different areas of work. If you want to become more environmentally friendly, joining the Environmental Service Program at FSU is a great start! Use reusable water bottles on campus Hydration can be sustainable! There are many water bottle refill stations around campus, so if you bring water to class, try to use a reusable water bottle. I usually fill up my water bottle at least three times a day while on campus. By doing this, I have reduced the amount of waste I contribute to the environment and our campus.

These are just a few tips and resources you can use to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly on campus at FSU!

