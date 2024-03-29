5 Tallahassee Restaurants to Visit for Special Occasions

When my parents came up for family weekend my freshman year, the most exciting part about seeing them (other than actually getting to spend time with them) was getting to eat real food. I think I genuinely forgot what real meals tasted like. I’m being serious: I didn’t have a car or a kitchen freshman year, so anything I couldn’t buy with a meal swipe and dining dollars was distinctly out of my price range. But when my parents visited, they treated me and an old work friend of theirs to dinner, marking my first Tallahassee experience of what I like to refer to as “medium dining.”
Medium dining experiences occur at the kinds of restaurants that are upscale, but not overly pricey. They’re not casual by any means, but they won’t break the bank as the location of a nice dinner on a special occasion. With graduation season approaching, here’s my list of five “medium dining” places to consider in Tallahassee for your next special occasion dinner.
- The edison
-
Remember the restaurant I referred to earlier? That was The Edison. With great ambiance and even better food, this is the place I will forever go when I’m looking for a “medium dining” experience. I went here for my best friend’s birthday in November, and it was just as wonderful as ever.
- Table 23
-
Table 23 also has a lot of great options on the menu. The restaurant, located in Midtown, has indoor and outdoor seating and somehow feels like both a small and charming establishment and a classy upscale restaurant at the same time. The menu has a good amount of variety, so there are plenty of dishes to choose from, all served with a side of Southern hospitality.
- Little Paris
-
Little Paris describes itself as “authentic French cuisine.” While I’ve never been to France, I will say that my friend took her girlfriend here for Valentine’s Day and raved about it for weeks after. I can’t look through their Instagram without my mouth watering, so that’s as good a sign as any to try it!
- Bella bella
-
In my humble and entirely correct opinion, Italian food is the best thing in the entire world. Bella Bella is an upscale Italian restaurant with great food, great service, and, most importantly, a great menu. If you’re planning to get an appetizer, the bubble bread is to die for. The rest of their menu is full of delicious takes on Italian classics. If you like Italian food as much as I do, you can’t go wrong with ordering anything on this menu.
- Charlie park
-
Charlie Park is a rooftop venue, so probably not the best place to go if you’re afraid of heights. But if you’re looking for dinner or brunch with a view, Charlie Park is the place for you. The restaurant is designed with small plates designed for sharing, so you can customize your meal with a lot of variety.
If you’re looking for a nice place to try for a graduation dinner, birthday, anniversary, or other special occasion, these are just a few places in Tallahassee that I recommend for an elevated dinner that’s not entirely unaffordable.
