5 Queer Films You’ve Got To Watch This October

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Most people think of Pride as a summertime celebration, as Pride Month is celebrated each June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots. However, most of the student body is home during the summer, so FSU’s Pride rolls around a little later in October. Coincidentally, another very special celebration takes place in October: Halloween. And if you’ve ever met a queer person, you know we turn up for Halloween. Some even know it as “gay Christmas.” This overlap creates the perfect excuse to watch some queer films this October

1. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Now, you may be asking, “What does Brokeback Mountain have to do with Halloween?” The answer is nothing. However, the FSU Student Life Cinema (SLC) and Pride Student Union are hosting a Western drag show followed by a midnight showing of this heart-wrenching gay cowboy classic on Oct. 11. Local Tallahassee queens will grace the SLC stage in honor of FSU’s Pride Month to deliver a hoedown you don’t want to miss. Be sure to check out the SLC’s Instagram for all the deets!

2. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a queer cult classic and a Halloween staple. When clean-cut Brad and Janet’s car gets a flat tire, they’re forced to knock on the door of a creepy mansion. This choice turns their tidy lives upside down as they make the acquaintance of the oh-so-iconic Dr. Frank n’ Furter played by Tim Curry.

One of the highlights of Rocky Horror is the seasonal showings, complete with a live shadow cast. For those who are unaware, a shadow cast is a group of performers who act out the film as it plays in the background. These showings are famous for their participatory nature, so don’t be afraid to dress up and don’t be concerned when the audience shouts a rapid-fire of callouts. Luckily for us Tallahassee-goers, we have a chance to take in the full Rocky Horror experience at both the SLC and Fire Betty’s this Halloween/FSU Pride season.

3. Cabaret (1972)

I have two words: Liza Minnelli. For those who are unfamiliar, she’s the daughter of Judy Garland and thus is a second-generation gay icon and musical powerhouse. In Cabaret, she takes the stage as Sally Bowles, an American performer at a raunchy, extravagant nightclub in Weimar, Germany. As she gets tangled in a love triangle with two men, the Nazi Party rises to power in the background.

Beyond Liza and the love triangle, the Master of Ceremonies who runs the nightclub’s shows transcends gender and truly embodies philosopher Judith Butler’s idea that gender is performative. Once again, you may wonder what Cabaret has to do with Halloween. I raise you the outfits. If you don’t have a Halloween costume picked out, you will after watching Cabaret.

4. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

This film about a literal high school maneater has cemented its place in the queer cult classic canon. Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried play best friends, lovers, and enemies all in one feature-length film. Because of a tragic marketing error, the movie flopped upon its initial release, and Megan Fox’s sex symbol reputation led the marketing campaign to cater to young, straight men.

Nearly a decade later, the film found its home with women and the queer community, which is who it should have been marketed to all along. I mean, one of the film’s most iconic lines is “I go both ways.” As an added bonus, it features one of the best Panic! At The Disco songs ever recorded.

5. The Babadook (2014)

I’m only half-kidding on this one. Ever since the fateful day when Netflix accidentally tagged The Babadook as an LGBT film on their streaming platform, the monster himself has been dubbed a queer icon. He has held a beloved spot in the queer community, and Vox did a stellar job breaking down his significance in an iconic 2017 article. Perhaps one of the most profound displays of his queerness is pointed out by one Tumblr user who notes that “…he created a pop-up book of himself for the drama of it all.” If that doesn’t prove the point, I don’t know what does.

With FSU Pride Month upon us and Halloween just around the corner, there’s a lot to celebrate. Whether you stay in or hit the theater, these queer films will keep the party going all October long!

