5 Hidden Spots on Campus for Your Grad Photoshoot

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In an effort to distract from the fact that graduation is a couple of months away and some of us (me) still have no idea what we want to do with our lives, let’s talk about graduation photos instead! Grad picture season is coming in fast, and while planning outfits and ordering regalia is fun, your mom’s Facebook page is going to want to see some cute pictures.

Now, don’t get me wrong, Westcott Fountain and the Unconquered Statue are classic spots for pictures, and they’re still an absolute need. However, if you want some unique and hidden spots for your pictures this year, I’ve got you covered. Here are some of my favorite hidden gems around campus that would make for the best special shot!

dodd hall View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nole Your Campus (@noleyourcampus) If you’re an academia girlie or a fan of the stained-glass aesthetic, we’re starting strong with Dodd Hall. I love this building because it’s beautiful inside and out, literally. The front has a stunning entrance, and the writing on the stone makes me stop and stare every time. The inside is a whole other ball game, whether you pose in front of the mural or rally to get pics inside of the museum. Just make sure you plan for a weekday shoot if you want to get shots inside. Honors, scholars, and fellows house (HSF) This location is a gold mine for pictures, and I’ve been dreaming about pictures here since Freshman year. This building is the hub for the Honors Program, but it’s commonly known as the building with the Chick-fil-A. At the back entrance of Chick-fil-A, you’ll find stone steps covered in flowers that make a perfect backdrop. If you go up to the entrance of the Fellows house there’s a shaded walkway with trees and benches as well. My favorite spot is the little hole in the wall underneath the catwalk that connects HSF to Reynolds Hall. It’s covered in ivy and the dream shot. Memorial Garden View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Also known as Friendship Garden, this spot is next to the College of Music amphitheater and behind the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice Building. It’s secluded and gorgeous, so if you want a whimsical vibe to your pictures with lots of flowers and trees, this is the place for you. Since you’re already there, the amphitheater is excellent if you want seated pictures. College of medicine Okay, hear me out. I’m not talking about the actual building, but the green area in between the College of Medicine’s buildings is perfect if you want seclusion and a private space for pictures. If you want pictures on grass and a field but don’t want to use Langford Green, this is your best alternative. Landis Pavilion View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) I didn’t realize how many people don’t know about this pavilion, but it’s a must for your grad photoshoot. The entire green area behind Landis Hall, facing Jefferson Street, is impossible to beat. It’s entirely covered by trees with statues and benches, and the views are gorgeous. I’ve done several photo shoots for clubs there, and it hits every time. Honorable mention: the green area in the back of Landis Hall with the brick catwalks!

I know these spots might be out of the way, but trust me, they’re worth it. If you can schedule some time and have legroom during your photoshoot to move around, pick one of these spots and see how special your pictures come out with a unique spot mixed in. Whether you want light academia or a nature aesthetic, any of these spots would be a dream addition to your grad shoot!

