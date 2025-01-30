3 Things To Keep In Mind When Deciding if You Should Study Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

At FSU, students have many resources to explore when considering whether studying abroad is right for them. The decision can feel exciting and overwhelming with many destinations and diverse programs available, especially for untraveled students venturing into uncharted territory. No matter how daunting, studying abroad is an opportunity that cannot be overlooked. Who knows when a chance to immerse yourself in a culture like this will come again?

As someone who just submitted her application to study in London this fall, I now realize the amount of thought that goes into making this life-altering decision and why it is crucial to guide those thoughts effectively. Although your mind may go back and forth, give yourself the grace to embrace what’s best for you in this chapter of your life.

Finances View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Global Exchanges (@fsuexchanges) Finances are among the most important factors when applying for a study abroad program. These international programs can be extremely expensive, often dissuading applicants needing financial support. Fortunately, FSU offers a wide range of scholarships tailored to specific programs. FSU Global highlights many funding options, including the Bess H. Ward Endowed Scholarship, the Global Scholars Program, and the Winthrop-King Scholarship. These don’t even include the wealth of external scholarships! While financial considerations are significant, no one should let money hinder their potential academic and personal growth. Planning can make all the difference. For example, working an on-campus job can help ease expenses for the future trip. Above all else, FSU wants to give its students the assistance they deserve when it comes to studying abroad, and there is no harm in taking advantage of these resources. FSU’s Global and Multicultural Engagement Building hosts regular informational sessions on Tuesdays at 12 p.m. and Fridays at 1 p.m. They provide students with the answers they need about study-abroad endeavors and how to find sufficient funding. Different Programs FSU’s international programs are extensive. Popular options include international internships, specialized studies, broad curriculum programs, and global exchanges. While Florence, Valencia, Spain, and London are the central FSU study locations, the options do not end there. Based on your major, you can choose from a variety of programs that fit your individualized goals from Switzerland all the way to Croatia. Your destination, program, and the duration of your stay will significantly impact the overall cost, making it crucial to find the best fit. Amidst all the excitement, you must consider the academics. Does the program offer courses that will positively impact your degree? Can you explore new interests within your classes, or is the curriculum nonadjustable? Can you keep the GPA you want with new grading styles and standards? Spending a summer in Valencia with your best friends, studying photography, and enjoying wine tastings might be unforgettable. Still, the money for your education should always be spent with the bigger picture in mind. Living on your own Adjusting to college life as a freshman requires significant mental energy, but adapting to a new country takes even more. Traveling to a new city far from your own gives an intoxicating rush that will outweigh the long flight and initial worries of unknown territory. Still, living abroad for an extended period comes with finding a sense of home in a new environment. No matter what location you pick, it’s essential to research the culture of your destination. Before you arrive, familiarize yourself with the language, cuisine, and available resources. It’s also important to be mindful of your company. Are you and your friends all applying for the same program, or are you applying alone? Even if you’re without your usual college friend group, it’s unlikely you’ll be “alone” in this experience. You’ll likely find a community within your program, whether with familiar FSU students or students you have just met! For some undergrads, studying abroad may feel like an added layer of change on top of the already stressful adjustment of going off to college. Understandably, this can be too much to handle for some. While taking risks is worthwhile during your college years, deciding to study abroad should be done with confidence that you’re ready for this adjustment.

Among the extensive planning and worries that leaving home can bring, studying abroad offers the chance for you to expand outside of your comfort zone and present routine. A change of scenery, especially one as drastic as stepping away from the United States, could be the gateway to discovering your identity beyond the lifestyle that has grounded you so far.

The places to visit and cultural interactions are endless. There are no limitations to the growth you can achieve abroad, but then again, you should be ready to accept the changes that will inevitably arise. Years from now, you might look back and realize this adventure was the turning point that guided you toward your career, friendships, or a new outlook on life.

Hopefully, you now feel confident in discovering your perfect study abroad experience. Now, all that’s left to do is apply!

