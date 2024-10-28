3 Date Ideas for Long-Distance Couples

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Moving 15 hours away from home for college was definitely a big shift for my boyfriend and me. We went from seeing each other every weekend to only a few times a year, but our debriefs after our chaotic college days are what I look forward to the most throughout the week!

If you’re away at college and missing your significant other, this article is for you. Here are three of my favorite date ideas I do with my boyfriend to make sure we’re spending quality time with each other and keeping things fresh:

Video Games View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minecraft (@minecraft) This one’s kind of obvious, but we play so many video games together. As a couple, we always played video games together even on the weekends we hung out in person. We love Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox, but we also want to try Chained Together and It Takes Two. The first three are perfect if you guys don’t have the same device since they’re cross-platform games, while the last two aren’t available for all combinations of devices yet. For some other ideas, we share one EA account and play The Sims 4 on Facetime, or of course, do all the New York Times word games. I can’t forget to mention Streetball Allstar, our favorite, totally niche mobile game. Movie Nights View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bee. (@the.cozy.bee) Another activity I personally love is watching movies or TV shows together. We download our shows to Plex, a (free) app where you can do something called a watch party, which basically allows us to pause or fast forward on both our screens at the same time. I definitely prefer Plex to screen-sharing videos on FaceTime because only one person can pause the show or video, and sometimes it muffles your audio. We do, however, use FaceTime for watching YouTube videos together and it works perfectly fine, but the watch parties are a bit more seamless. So far on Plex, we’ve watched Will and Harper, Coraline, and season seven of Love is Blind. Dinner Dates View this post on Instagram A post shared by DoorDash (@doordash) One way to combine the two ideas above into a fancy date night is to DoorDash food for each other and eat while playing games or watching a movie! DoorDash even sends the person a cute, personalized message as the food is on the way. If you’re feeling extra spontaneous, you can make what you ordered the other person a secret, and DoorDash won’t display your receipt to the other person. My favorite date my boyfriend and I have done long distance was when he DoorDashed me Wendy’s new saucy nuggets, loaded fries, and a chocolate Frosty. When it arrived, we watched someone play The Walking Dead game on YouTube, and when I was done eating, we went right back to playing Minecraft. This is by far the easiest way to switch up the typical long-distance dates and make someone feel special.

The transition from living 15 minutes away from my boyfriend to almost 15 hours was a bit rough, but we’ve found new ways to grow even closer despite the distance! I hope this article can help other long-distance couples trying to manage the newfound space between them.

