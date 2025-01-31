This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ivy League schools usually dominate the discussion when discussing the best post-high school education. Being accepted into even one of the eight Ivy League colleges is considered an impressive academic achievement, as each school has an acceptance rate below eight percent, a figure that continues to shrink each year.

However, beneath the reputation, glossy brochures, and picturesque campuses lie a complicated truth: Ivy League schools simply aren’t worth it. In fact, they represent one of the biggest scams young adults face today.

I’ll never advocate not going to college. As a college student myself, I firmly believe that college is a prominent step in the right direction toward securing a comfortable job and steady income. Therefore, the college you pick at the ripe age of 17 or 18 can profoundly impact your future.

While the appeal of attending the most prestigious school with the most recognition is understandable, other factors deserve greater consideration when selecting a college. At the end of this discussion, I’ll also compare these ideas to FSU.

Money, money, money!

This goes without saying, but college is expensive, and the Ivys are no exception. Tuition at any of these schools ranges from $80,000 to $100,000 annually. To put that into perspective, young adults can buy a small house, multiple cars, or even fund a small business using that same amount of money. For many, the question becomes whether the prestige truly justifies the cost.

According to Brookings, most Harvard students graduate with an average of $143,000 in student loans. This staggering statistic reflects the harsh truth: despite the attempted help from scholarships, FAFSA, and other financial assistance, many students still take out loans to cover the substantial cost of their education.

Most students face the hardship of finding a high-paying job straight out of college, making it difficult to pay off this significant debt. This can create pressure to find a high-paying job post-college instead of following one’s true interests and passions, limiting career choices and leading to dissatisfaction and burnout in the long run.

the prestige myth

Students immediately focus on prestige and reputation in the early stages of researching colleges. Ivy League schools use this to their advantage and base much of their marketing around their so-called elite status. From an outside perspective, the Ivys look like a golden ticket to success.

However, many employers care much more about experience, skills, and work ethic, which doesn’t necessarily require an Ivy League education. Regardless of the college, plenty of opportunities for internships, networking, and part-time jobs give students the practical skills they need to succeed. These actual resume builders matter to employers when it comes time to interview for a job.

Most universities, large and small, private or public, offer avenues for students to gain hands-on experience. It isn’t about the prestige of the school but about what you do with the experiences available.

elitism over education

Here’s the reality: no matter how qualified, intelligent, or capable you are, Ivy League schools may not prioritize you. When it comes down to it, these institutions want to maintain their elitism, often by favoring legacy students, donors, athletes, and diversity initiatives.

According to the New York Times, while these groups only take up five percent of applicants, they account for 30 percent of those admitted annually. While these practices promote inclusivity and a range of perspectives, they can also overshadow the more academically qualified applicants. For the average hardworking student, the odds feel stacked against them, making it difficult for students to thrive at their college.

Additionally, Ivy League schools have a reputation for having less of a relationship with their students. Many students feel disconnected from professors, who may focus more on personal research than mentoring their students. The lack of personal connection can make it harder for students to get the guidance and support they need to thrive. Ultimately, the Ivy League’s focus on continuing to be elite may come at the cost of a more student-centered environment.

fsu & what is right for you

In the end, college is for you and your aspirations. Choosing a school solely because of its name and acceptance rate is not always the best decision. I think choosing schools with an extensive alumni network, numerous benefits, and low costs is often a much better choice.

Plus, according to the College Board, the average cost of tuition in the 2024-25 school year was $11,610 in-state and $30,780 out-of-state. When researching, students should remember these numbers to get the most bang for their buck.

Take FSU, for example. FSU is an excellent school for both in-state and out-of-state students, offering much cheaper tuition than the national average while maintaining an excellent reputation. Its large campus and undergraduate population create many opportunities for students to make connections, build relationships, and establish networks that will help them after graduation.

Additionally, schools like FSU prioritize community. Professors are engaging and genuinely want one-on-one relationships with their students. The staff makes many attempts to get students involved and offers a variety of programs and involvement opportunities. These connections can be invaluable, as they give students the resources and confidence they need to succeed in their chosen fields of study.

Moreover, if one is still keen on attending a prestigious school, FSU’s acceptance rate is still very low, currently at around 25 percent. Only a fourth of the students who apply are accepted, which is impressive!

Attending universities like FSU are arguably a much better choice for students. Getting the same, if not better, benefits at prestigious public schools like FSU without being in debt for the rest of your life is possible. These institutions easily take the cake regarding practicality and overall value.

No matter what college you’re at or researching, take a deep dive into the countless opportunities your institution offers and take advantage of them. Trust yourself in your college journey — you’re where you’re meant to be!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!