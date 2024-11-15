4 Websites For Finding the Best Dresses

As a 21-year-old girl, I’ve become quite the expert at dress shopping, but it can still be a struggle sometimes! It’s always tricky when ordering dresses online. Does the color really look like that in person? Will it fit me right? Do I want to spend this much money on something I don’t even like that much?
These questions ring in my head every time I need to purchase a dress. However, over the past few years, I’ve successfully found the online dress stores that work best for me, and I’m here to help you do the same! Whether it’s for a college event, concert, costume, or another function, I’ve found that these four online shops always work in my favor:
- Princess Polly
-
If you’re a college student like me, you may have heard of Princess Polly, but if not, I’m happy to introduce you! Princess Polly has easily become one of my favorite online stores. I always shop here if I need a dress for a sorority event, such as a photoshoot or date function. They carry high-quality dresses for any function I can think of.
I’ve purchased both maxi and mini dresses from here, and they’ve never failed me! Princess Polly also has casual dresses, perfect for a cute beach trip or a stroll in the city. It’s my favorite for this reason: They have the dress for every possible occasion!
- Lulus
-
Lulus has been a favorite of mine since the prom of my junior year of high school. I typically shop at Lulus for any formal event. If I ever need a long dress, this store is my favorite! However, I’ve also used Lulus for a few fun events, as well. Most recently, I bought a dress from here that I wore to a Taylor Swift concert and got compliments all night long!
I’d recommend Lulus for any event that requires a long, formal dress or if you need a cute dress for any other random reason.
- Dillard’s
-
Dillard’s? The department store? Yes, you read that right! Trust me, I’ve had my fair share of misses when shopping in person at Dillard’s, but online is always a hit for me. This has been a go-to of mine since high school, specifically for school dances or date functions, but also for cute, casual, or professional business dresses! Dillard’s truly has it all, especially online.
One of my favorite features about this store is that they have a category called “Juniors” when shopping online, which is aimed directly at young adult women. I could talk all day about how many times the Dillard’s website has saved me, but I urge you to take a chance and try it for yourself!
- Raide
-
Raide is a little different than the previous sites mentioned, as it’s specifically for students at select colleges, but I couldn’t write this article without mentioning it. Raide has been my saving grace for the past two years. It’s easily the best website (or app, in this case) for last-minute finds.
To make it even better, items on Raide come directly from college girls’ closets, so you’ll always be able to find something cute and trendy. Raide has dresses for every single occasion: date nights, costumes, vacations, and so many more. If you’re an FSU student and don’t have Raide, definitely consider downloading it!
Dress shopping is hard, especially when it’s online. However, thanks to these websites, I never have issues with dress shopping anymore, and I hope you won’t either!
