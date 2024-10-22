To all the cat lovers out there, this article is for you! There are so many adorable cats on campus. If you didn’t already know, you’re missing out! While there are more than just five campus cats, I wanted to share my top picks to get the word out about these adorable fur babies!
- Ragner
-
Ragner is an adorable medium-sized tabby with a small amount of white under the chin. This kitty can be found around the Psychology Building, so if you have a class there, keep an eye out! Make sure to carry some treats on you since there’s a rumor that Ragner will trade some treats for quality petting time. Just don’t let Ragner be the reason you’re late for class!
- Fritz
-
Fritz is the big man on campus. He’s got black and white fur with a black nose and back. Fritz rules the land around the HCB with an iron paw, so ensure you don’t get on his bad side.
Just kidding! Fritz is one of the sweetest (and silliest) cats at HCB, and he’ll welcome any new friends he sees, as long as you promise to pet him!
- coconut and papaya
-
These two cats are littermates, so I had to include both. The pair are white and brown tabbies, with Coconut having adorable green eyes and Papaya sadly having an injured tail. Despite being littermates, Coconut hangs out near Dirac Library, and Papaya likes the Psychology Building better.
Both kitties love posing for pictures, but if you see Papaya, please remember her tail has been injured for a few years! Despite the injury, she doesn’t want to be caught. Two lovely seniors run the FSU campus cats’ Instagram account, and they’re just students, not a local rescue. They posted that any help catching injured kitties is welcomed, as they can’t do it alone!
- tofu
-
Tofu is the first campus cat I met, and no picture will ever do her justice. Tofu is an all-white cat with beautiful green eyes that you can find near the Woodward Parking Garage. Tofu is super friendly and will follow you if you try to get away from petting her (I know from experience).
Tofu is a girl boss as well, having caught plenty of squirrels. But she knows how to relax too, and you might spot her lounging in trees. Tofu is the cat I would be late to class for.
- alaska
-
I’d be lying if I said I didn’t write this article to show off this baby right here. He might not be a campus cat, and you might not be able to catch him running around, but he’s my cat and therefore the best!
Alaska is a six-month-old Siamese flame point that loves new friends. He’s the most playful kitty on the block, and his favorite game is peek-a-boo. If you ever meet this cool cat, just know his favorite treats are salmon flavored, and he’ll climb your leg to get them.
Hopefully, you spot these cute cats when walking around on campus, and if you want to know where the others hang out, there’s a spreadsheet where you can find all the information. Any pictures you take can be sent to the campus cats’ Instagram. Be sure also to follow them to see the cutest pictures of our campus cats!
