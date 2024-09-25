5 Underground Artists To Add to Your Queue

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

While we’ve been absolutely blessed with new music lately (thanks to Chappell, Sabrina, and Charli), sometimes I don’t want my Spotify daylist to be titled “glitter pop electric vibes Thursday morning shimmer.” After listening to the same songs on repeat all summer, it’s time for something new to fit all the different things you’ll be doing this fall. Just like how you try new foods to spice up your taste buds, it’s time to give your ears a sweet treat, too!

Your Favorite Artist’s Favorite Artist: Hemlocke Springs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hemlocke springs (@hemlockesprings) In an interview on the podcast, It’s Real with Jordan and Demi, our lord and savior Chappell Roan was asked who she was listening to, and Chappell said that she was really into hemlocke springs. Seeing this clip on my YouTube reels made me add all of hemlocke’s songs to my playlist, and it was such a good decision. hemlocke springs is best known for her internet presence, with a strong following on TikTok. Her music is quirky, high-energy, and whimsical, and her music videos capture the spirit of DIY and internetcore. Her most popular song is “girlfriend.” For everyone who says there needs to be more queer POC artists, I’ll let you connect the dots as to what this song is about. hemlocke springs is fresh, upbeat, and unconventional, giving the same vibe as Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”. If you still don’t want to let go of your pop jam sessions while driving or walking to class, hemlocke is for you!

The Only Pisces Man You Need in Your Life: BabyJake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BabyJake (@itsbabyjake) I’m guessing I’m not the only one who has a “Divorced Dad Rock” playlist, and if you do, too, then you’ll love BabyJake. BabyJake puts a spin on indie pop, adding bits of funk and hip-hop that give a very nostalgic vibe. Songs like “Cigarettes on Patios,” “Bottom of a Dirty Shoe,” and “Gambler’s Prayer” are a few of my favorites. I can’t wait to listen to his new album, Beautiful Blue Collar Boy! One of the pre-released songs on the album, “Arian(e),” is already playing on repeat. I got to see BabyJake open a concert in July, and he didn’t disappoint. He has an amazing stage presence, a unique voice, and he’s super funny. Some of my favorite moments include him apologizing for being a toxic Pisces, giving out his real phone number, and dedicating his performance to his mom. The next time you’re jamming out to some dad rock, don’t forget to give BabyJake a listen. Maybe in 20 years, he’ll be featured in your kid’s “2020s dad rock” playlist.

From YouTube Popstar to Scream Queen: Poppy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy (@impoppy) Do you remember the blonde YouTube sensation who used to make videos of herself repeating her name, getting nosebleeds, and making upbeat music with demonic vibes? If you haven’t been keeping up with her, you need to do a YouTube deep dive because it’s a wild ride. To put it simply, Poppy is the scream queen you need on your gym playlist. Back in the 2010s, a series of unsettling videos started blowing up featuring a robotic doll-like girl, who also happened to be a popstar. This unique aesthetic drew a lot of attention until one day, she seemingly disappeared. In 2020, Poppy transformed into an entirely new genre of music, referred to as “girly screamo” or “girly metal.” Her songs like “I Disagree,” “BLOODMONEY,” and “Concrete” showcase this new style. If you’re tired of hearing men scream at you while lifting, try having a woman scream at you instead! Poppy constantly blasts in my ears while I’m lifting, and I don’t think I could get PRs without her.

The Creator of Bed Rot Anthems: Penelope Scott

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penelope Scott (@penelope_creature_scott) Sometimes, you need to rant about the government, men, and the isolation of the internet. Wouldn’t it be so much more fun to do that while singing along to a song about those exact things? If yes, then Penelope Scott is for you. Scott is another internet sensation who’s unapologetic and unafraid to speak her mind, both in music and on live streams. Scott analyzes a variety of societal topics with songs like “Rät,” “Born2Run,” “Cigarette Ahego,” and “7 O’Clock” that explore ideas of a fleeting life being taken over by societal expectations and technology (thanks Elon Musk). Other songs like “Dead Girls” and “Lotta True Crime” look at society’s obsession with the tragic stories of dead women around the world and how most of the focus is on the killers rather than the victims. If you’re feeling like reflecting on society, throw on some Penelope Scott and start bed rotting like the world depends on it while spiraling into a deep existential dread.

The Poet Who Loves Peach Scones: Hobo Johnson