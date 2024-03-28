Reading the Classics Doesn’t Have To Be Scary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When people first think of classic literature, they probably think about big, scary, difficult books they were forced to read in their high school English classes. These books can be so intimidating to people unfamiliar with the language or time in which they were written. While there’s no perfect definition of what a classic book is, we know what they are. They’re the stories that have been so influential and exemplary throughout decades that, as a society, we still require them to be taught and studied in schools. But why?

There’s a reason some of these stories are so timeless. They’re constantly being studied through different generations, getting passed down from parent to child and teacher to student until we’re all at least somewhat familiar with them. There are few people today unfamiliar with names like Shakespeare, Jane Austen, and Herman Melville, and even fewer that haven’t at least heard of some of their most famous works.

Our society has celebrated these agents of literature so strongly through the years, primarily because of their ability to introduce readers to new cultures, ideas, and entire worlds with the intent to broaden their minds and enhance the human experience. Great works of literature succeed in debating and pondering the complex range of human feelings and experiences in a way that modern novels sometimes fall short of.

The more literature you read, the more knowledge you gain. You can also find commonalities to discuss with others.

So, why can classic novels be so intimidating to start? There’s a certain amount of elitism falsely associated with older novels that makes an everyday reader think they’re too ordinary to read one. This couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Some of the most common themes and lessons presented in much classic literature are very applicable to the everyday person. The classics were written to be enjoyed by the masses.

Especially today, the content of classic novels is even more digestible thanks to entertainment media and the internet. If at any point a reader needs clarification on a chapter when studying a classic, they have access to thousands of reviews, analyses, and even film adaptations to help them understand the piece better.

There’s no shame in needing to re-read something a few times or asking Google for help with a foreign word or passage. There are resources available to help enjoy a novel more with the simple click of a button. We’re all learning.

Even after overcoming the fear of starting a classic novel, it can still be hard for a new reader to figure out which book to start with. There is so much information available online that can help narrow down the search, and help a reader find a book they’ll enjoy.

And if you think classic books aren’t relatable or interesting just because they were written so long ago, I’m here to tell you that that isn’t the case. No matter what you like to read, whether that be romance, horror, or adventure novels, there’s a classic novel for you. If you already have a genre you love, start with a book from that genre and go from there.

Don’t let the classics scare you. There’s so much enjoyment and learning that can be achieved if you get over the initial fear of starting!

