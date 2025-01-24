This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Throughout my time at FSU, I have been through seven majors. Yes, you read that right: seven majors. And for those curious, yes, I will be graduating on time.

Overall, I have taken some really interesting classes during my time at FSU. I have also made sure to take at least one class per semester for fun because, honestly, I deserve to take a class that interests me. I didn’t know coming into college that there would be so many options for engaging classes! So, here are the 10 best classes you can take!

ANT 3302: Sex and Culture I have always found anthropology to be a fascinating subject, so this class was so fun to take! We learned about sexuality in different communities worldwide and did assignments like Condom Bingo. There’s also another class, ANT 2301: Evolution of Human Sexuality, that explores the biological aspect of sexuality rather than this class’s cultural aspect. If you are interested in science, this is a great way to take a fun class with information that may be valuable. I had such a good time in both classes! CTE 2630: The Social Psychology of Dress As a retail entrepreneurship major, I know so many people who took this class, and they all loved it! This class is perfect for someone who’s super trendy, would like to know how trends start, and get a head start on next season’s trends. Also, this class is taught by the same professor as CTE 3512: History of Dress, and she’s the most amazing human. I would take it simply because of her! DAA 1100: Beginning Contemporary Dance I Perfect for the person who needs an excuse to work out, this class will teach you dance basics and is super fun! For those who don’t want to do contemporary dance, there are also ballet and jazz classes for non-majors. This is a perfect way to impress your friends with your new dance skills! ENT 4934: Podcasting View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship (@jimmorancollege) This is a super hands-on class that is part of the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship. The professor, Dr. Mark McNees, has extensive knowledge of podcasting, as he runs a podcast for the college titled “The Innovation Mindset Podcast.” HFT 2060: Coffee, Tea, and International Culture This class is part of the Dedman School of Hospitality and can be used as credit for their beverage certificate. This online course teaches you about coffee and tea from around the world and its impact on respective cultures. Perfect for coffee and tea lovers wanting to learn more about their preferred beverage! HFT 2063: Distilled Spirits and International Culture Much like HFT 2060, this class teaches about the culture behind distilled spirits. Another class, HFT 2801, focuses on tequila, agave spirits, and culture. So basically, HFT 2063 is for the Vodka girlies, and HFT 2801 is for the Tequila girlies. Both classes are open to anyone as they do not have tasting components. HFT 4866: Wine and Culture I’m currently taking HFT 4866, which is my favorite class this semester! I am learning about the different types of wine and how to taste them. This class is for students over 21, but there’s an option for younger students. HFT 2062: International Wine and Culture is a very similar class without the tasting aspect. For people who don’t like wine, there are two classes on ales, lagers, and ciders. Much like the wine classes, there is a tasting and non-tasting class. IDS 3430: Sociology of Hip-Hop Culture This class is perfect for music fans! My roommate is currently in this class and has brought home stories about how cool the professor is. One of her class highlights was when the professor brought in a DJ for the class to hear and analyze the DJ’s music. PEL 1111: Bowling View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Union (@fsustudentunion) Any class under the PEL section is going to be fun because these classes are less about learning than most. For example, this bowling class teaches you about bowling, but you mostly get to bowl in the Student Union for an hour every week. Other classes under this designation are Golf, Introduction to Billiards, Softball, Volleyball, Tennis, Soccer, Basketball, Flag Football, and Ultimate Frisbee. PEM 1121: Stretch and Relaxation This class is exactly what it sounds like. Under the PEM designation, the classes are less sports-based but focus on fitness. Other options include Fitness Walking, Aerobic Dance, Self Defense for Women, Self Defense, and Circus Activities.

If you or anyone you know needs some extra credits or is just looking for a break from their normal classes, I recommend any of these! I’d also look through the Class Search feature on the FSU Portal to see if you can find any other interesting classes. Make sure to keep this saved for when your course planner opens up for summer and for fall!

