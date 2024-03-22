10 Faye Webster Songs To Listen to Before She Lands at The Moon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

So far, this March has been full of surprises for any indie-rock music fans out there — me included. On March 1, the one and only Faye Webster released her newest album, Underdressed at the Symphony, for all her eager listeners to devour. While many of us were still recovering from the excitement of a new album, the calm didn’t remain for long. Club Downunder at FSU (CDU) announced Webster would be performing in Tallahassee on March 24 at The Moon. The icing on the cake? It’s free for FSU students. Seriously, March is quickly becoming the best month of the year.

The prospect of a free concert is enough to pique anyone’s interest, even those who’ve never heard of the artist. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or you’ve only ever heard the thirty-second TikTok clip of “Kingston,” there’s plenty of time to study the artwork that is Faye Webster’s music. After all, who shows up to a concert without knowing at least one song? It doesn’t have to be you. Here are 10 songs that are a must-listen before she arrives in Tallahassee.

“Kingston” Alright, I know this song might be the most basic of the bunch, which is why it’s listed first. If everyone else can sing along to this one, you should also be able to. If she plays it come March 24, there’s no doubt that the crowd will join in unison as she croons, “He said, ‘Baby’ — that’s what he called me — ‘I love you.’” “In A Good Way” If you’re feeling sentimental and slightly teary-eyed because of it, you’ll find “In A Good Way” to be the perfect song to pair with a sunny afternoon. Webster’s soft, wistful tone matches the message she portrays through her reflective songwriting. As she sings, “You make me wanna cry in a good way” repeatedly (repetition is her trademark), the lull of her lyrics and dreamy electric guitar could either put you to sleep or coax you to call someone who makes you want to cry (in a good way). “Is It Too Much To Ask” Hint: the answer is no. Webster illustrates a narrative where she implores her potential lover to never let her go while also wondering, “Is it too much to ask?” One might expect this song to feel desperate, but its sound is relatively light and hopeful. Soon, you’ll be absent-mindedly humming, “Is it too much to ask you to never let me go? / Is it too much to ask?” “He Loves Me Yeah!” This one feels like the odd one out compared to the three previous tracks. Its rhythmic, almost robotic cadence seems out of character for Webster, yet this seems to be one of the themes throughout her latest album. Just when you think you can pin Webster down, she squirms out from underneath and releases something unexpected. She stays true to her repetitive roots by chanting, “My baby loves me, yeah / he loves me, yeah” while the rest of us can’t help but bop our heads to the beat. “Better Distractions” We’re back to what we know now. In the soft strum of her pedal steel guitar, we find Webster in a spiral of boredom as she waits for her lover to return to her, either physically or emotionally. Truly, time never seems to slow down more than when you’re waiting on someone else’s clock. “What’s the Point” While Webster’s love songs are what draw us in, it’s the ones about heartbreak that keep us hooked. Be careful not to fall down the rabbit hole of the gut-wrenching question, “What’s the point, dear?”, because there may be no answer. However, let this be a lesson that maybe there isn’t a point, and that’s okay, too. “Remember When” Don’t listen to this one unless you’re ready to be hit with a wave of nostalgia like no other. I love walking down memory lane just as much as the next person, but this one nearly dragged me down the paths of the past. Listen at your own risk, but don’t say I didn’t warn you. In all seriousness, after the ninth or tenth listen, the song does feel more sweet than sour. “Thinking About You” As the first song on the new album, expectations were high. In classic Faye Webster style, a bright, dreamy backdrop of sounds accompanies the simple lyrics that remind us of what it’s like to get lost in thought about someone else. Quite literally, the words, “I’m thinkin’ about, thinkin’ about you” echo for the entire second half of the song. You can’t help but let your mind wander with her. “Underdressed at the Symphony” The song shares the same title as the album, so it must have a special place in Webster’s heart. The song feels slow and languid at times until she inserts an energetic clip of a symphony. Her love for the symphony may come as a surprise, yet these pieces of classical music can be found in many of her songs in this album. “The right side of my neck” It’s only fair to end this list of recommendations with another one of her more popular songs. This one may leave you giggling and kicking your feet as she sings, “The right side of my neck / still smells like you.” I’m not blushing; you are.

After giving these songs a listen, feel free to add them to your own playlists as you prepare for the exciting concert ahead! But don’t let this list limit your exploration. Let your curiosity lead you to find 10 songs of your own that love just as much — if not more.

