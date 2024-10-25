Victoria’s Secret 2024: Iconic Returns and Emerging Talent

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was a powerful mix of legacy and innovation, bringing together iconic figures with the next generation of models who are pushing the brand forward.

From the return of Adriana Lima and a surprise performance by Cher, to rising stars like Anok Yai, Liu Wen, and Alex Consani, this year’s runway was a reflection of how Victoria’s Secret is evolving, while staying true to its glamorous roots.

Adriana Lima: A Return to Form

Adriana Lima’s return to the runway was a highly anticipated highlight. A true legend in the modeling world, Lima’s presence reminded everyone of the golden age of Victoria’s Secret.

Her walk was more than just a callback to the brand’s glory days—it felt like a confirmation that classic supermodels still have a place in the modern fashion landscape. Rather than seeming like an attempt to hold on to the past, Lima’s return showcased how timeless beauty and confidence remain integral to the brand’s identity.

Cher: A Timeless Icon

In a bold and unexpected move, Cher delivered a jaw-dropping performance that electrified the audience. At 77, Cher’s ageless appeal aligned with Victoria’s Secret’s message that beauty and power transcend age.

Her appearance was more than just a star moment—it underscored the brand’s focus on confidence and empowerment at any stage of life. Cher’s presence highlighted the ability of the show to bring together iconic figures who embody lasting strength and charisma.

Kate Moss: Defining Timeless Elegance

While not traditionally associated with Victoria’s Secret, Kate Moss’s presence on the runway was a statement in itself.

Moss, an enduring fashion icon, lent her sophisticated edge to the show, reminding the audience that high fashion and mainstream appeal can coexist. Her participation demonstrated that Victoria’s Secret continues to attract figures who define elegance and influence, reinforcing the brand’s relevance in the broader fashion industry.

Anok Yai: The New Face of Beauty

Anok Yai emerged as one of the most striking presences on the runway, representing the brand’s shift toward more inclusive and diverse beauty standards. Her sharp, commanding features and strong runway presence have made her a standout in the fashion world, and her inclusion in the show signals that Victoria’s Secret is serious about embracing new definitions of beauty. Yai represents the future of the brand, combining elegance with boldness.

Liu Wen: A Global Star

Liu Wen’s return to the Victoria’s Secret stage brought a sense of understated grace and international appeal. As one of the first Asian models to break into the brand’s lineup, Wen has long been a trailblazer, and her presence emphasized Victoria’s Secret’s growing focus on global representation. Wen’s calm confidence and refined beauty make her a key figure in the brand’s effort to appeal to a broader, more diverse audience.

Alex Consani: The Bold Newcomer

Rising star Alex Consani is one of the freshest faces in the Victoria’s Secret lineup, representing the brand’s future with her edgy, modern style. Known for her striking look and bold personality, Consani embodies the new wave of models pushing the boundaries of traditional fashion norms. Her inclusion in the show highlights Victoria’s Secret’s shift toward more eclectic and daring talent, signaling that the brand is not just about classic glamor but also about embracing new, dynamic faces that challenge conventions.

After seeing the show, it’s clear that Victoria’s Secret is serious about going forward in the fashion world, innovating and adapting to changing cultural attitudes and solidifying its brand in the culture once again.