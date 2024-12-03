Stars Hollow is Back: Why Gilmore Girls Fans are Freaking Out Over Walmart’s Holiday Ad

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a die-hard Gilmore Girls fan, I honestly didn’t think anything could bring me back to Stars Hollow quite like this. But when I saw Walmart’s new holiday commercial featuring the characters Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson) back together again, I was immediately transported to that cozy little town that has captured our hearts for years.

A perfect reunion in stars hollow

The ad starts with the iconic Kirk (Sean Gunn) strolling through the snowy town square, past the town troubadour (who I can’t help but smile at every time I see him). Looks like Kirk found another job. Good for him! He delivers a package to Luke’s Diner, setting the stage for one of the most delightful moments I’ve been waiting for: the return of Lorelai and Luke. Lorelai walks in, hands up in that classic greeting: “Coffee, coffee, coffee please!” I think I audibly gasped.

Luke, as always, is ready to serve her with a smile—and this time, he’s got a surprise. He slides a blue Walmart box in front of her, and inside? A Keurig coffee maker. “Luke, you shouldn’t have,” Lorelai says, but Luke responds with his usual humor: “I had to—you’re drinking me out of business.” The banter, the familiar setting, the snow outside—it all felt like the perfect slice of Stars Hollow magic I didn’t know I needed right now.

Nostalgia, Snow, and Gifts



Then, the two step outside into the snow, Lorelai’s favorite thing in the world (don’t even try to deny it), and she delivers a voiceover that perfectly sums up the holiday spirit: “With top brands they’ll love from Walmart, give the gift that shows you get them.” Sure, it’s an ad for Walmart, but in true Gilmore Girls fashion, it doesn’t feel forced or out of place. It’s heartfelt and full of warmth—just like the show itself.

What’s even better? There are little Easter eggs scattered throughout for the true Gilmore fan. The iconic music of Sam Phillips (that “la la” melody we all know and love) plays in the background, and even the town troubadour is there, strumming his guitar on the bench. If you’re a Gilmore Girls fan, these touches will make you feel like you’ve come home.

The Best Part: Luke and Lorelai Are Back



Let’s be real—the best part of the ad isn’t the coffee maker, or the snow, or even the heartfelt voiceover. It’s the fact that we get to see Luke and Lorelai back together again. After their long journey, from bickering neighbors to best friends, to finally getting married in the 2016 Netflix revival, seeing them together again just feels right. It’s the reunion we didn’t even know we needed. The fact that Luke is wearing his wedding band in this ad? Heart. Melted.

And honestly, the thought of them still making each other laugh after all these years just fills me with joy. It’s like seeing your best friends again after a long time apart. There’s nothing quite like it.

A Love Letter to Gilmore Girls Fans



I can’t be the only one who has been hoping for a Gilmore Girls revival of sorts, even if it’s just a little taste of the magic. And while this ad isn’t exactly a full return to Stars Hollow, it’s the next best thing. Walmart’s ad serves as a sweet, nostalgic reminder of everything we love about the show—the quirky humor, the unbreakable bonds, and of course, the endless cups of coffee.

So, to Walmart: Thank you. You’ve officially made my holiday season by giving us this Gilmore Girls reunion. I can’t wait to see what other surprises you’ve got up your sleeve this season. And if you’re reading this, fellow fans, don’t miss out—this ad is a gift that shows you get us, too.