There is something about music that just gets me going. It could get me through long nights working on projects, or be in the backdrop as I get ready to go out. Plus, being a KPOP fan, music is integral to my life. This year is no different, with one of my favorite artists coming out with a new album, as well as some surprising new songs that I thought I wouldn’t get into. Here are my 2024 monthly listens!

January

Phoebe Bridgers’ Kyoto got me so into softer indie alternative music. Usually, I am into rougher music, instrumentally-wise, but Kyoto was the perfect mix between a soft voice and crazy drums. Lyric-wise, I love the angst in Bridgers’ voice, especially the elongation in “I’m gonna kill you.” The song has so much depth and I relate to it so much, especially as someone who has had the most “college-like” semester yet and I still can’t believe that I am having a great semester, like if I am in the Truman show.

Honorable Mention:

DASH by NMIXX: This 6-member group from JYP Entertainment blows me out of the water each time. Their controversial debut O.O threw me off at first but after their first comeback, “Dice,” I understood the hype. Their following songs such as Rollercoaster and Soñar are fever dreams but the title track from their latest album (”Dash”) got me hyped for 2024. Their iconic “change up” part returned again, and the lyrics are catchy!

February

Mulholland Dinner and Wine by Declan Mckenna made me fall in love with his music once again. I have been a fan since early 2019, with his second album “Zeros” becoming one of my all-time favorites. Mulholland makes me feel like the main character of a coming-of-age movie walking down the halls. His newest album “What Happened At The Beach?” is also a masterpiece, with the song, “Elevator Hum” being my second favorite.

Honorable Mention:

February was a month of new changes and additions to my life such as my choice to join Phi Mu and February having some of the best music released so far, like Mckenna’s album. I didn’t know, however, that this month would bring me a brand new artist to my roll call. That band is the UK’s The Last Dinner Party. I found them randomly with their new song, “Nothing Matters” on my YouTube homepage and I was floored. The cinematography, music direction, and lyrics made me fall in love instantly and I immediately went and listened to their album, which also shocked me. “Nothing Matters” shows such a raw feeling of girlhood, especially in the MV, which is Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides inspired.

march

This was a KPOP group that I thought I wasn’t going to get into because of the lineup after the infamous survival show held by Hybe Entertainment’s BELIFT LAB. All my favorites didn’t make it and it was obvious that the fan’s votes didn’t matter to the judges. However, Illit’s Magnetic and My World made me do a 180. Magnetic is New Jeans’ dreamcore little sister. Magnetic blew up on Tiktok after the highlight medley, and understandably so, it is a catchy but soft song. My World is my favorite from their debut album “Super Real Me”. It has this confident sound throughout it, just like Mulholland.