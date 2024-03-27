This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

Who says that traveling has to happen with a group of friends, a partner, or family? Traveling the world is a passion of mine, and I’m forever grateful that I had that experience as a military child. This year, for my 21st birthday, I did my first solo trip, and I chose to go to the Dominican Republic. I had a beautiful time, and I’m already thinking of my next one. While I was there, I ran into situations that I wished that I was more prepared for, so I’m going to give you all some tips and tricks.

TIP #1: No one should know that you’re by yourself

It’s not wise to let anyone know that you are traveling alone. This includes people you meet, resort staff, Uber drivers, etc.. I even had a story prepared just in case people asked. Always tell a family member or a trusted friend your flight details, excursion plans, and resort information. Before I left, my mom knew every detail of my trip and I also always kept an AirTag on me whenever I left the resort. I never let anyone into my room, I kept a “Do Not Disturb” sign on my door, and if I needed towels, I’d just ask the housekeepers whenever I saw them.

TIP #2: All-Inclusive is the way to go

The best thing I did for myself was book an all-inclusive resort. It was so nice not to have to worry about food or drinks. All-inclusive resorts also have so many amenities that you don’t have to leave the resort. Food, entertainment, pools, spas, and more are covered. It’s great for those who are hesitant to leave the resort but still want to have a great experience.

TIP #3: Viator. Viator. Viator.

This article is not sponsored by Viator, but I cannot recommend it enough. Viator is an app that lets you book tours, excursions, and a ton of different activities to do on a trip. I used it for my airport transportation and any excursions that I chose to do off the resort. It was so nice and easy. I suggest finding excursions that offer free transportation, so you don’t have to worry about calling an Uber or taxi. My excursions allowed me to have fun and meet new people without having to worry about being by myself since most excursions are group activities. If you want to leave your resort, I highly recommend using the Viator app.

TIP #4: As Nike says, “JUST DO IT”

There are going to be people who will try to stop you from doing a solo trip. When I told my mom, she was so worried about my safety and really wanted me to do something in the States instead, but I took a leap of faith and did it anyways. This was something that I was determined to do, so I did it, and I’m so glad that I did. I became more comfortable with myself and more confident in my abilities. I think everyone should do at least one solo trip in their lifetime; we all need a reset from our daily lives.

I hope my tips are helpful and give you the confidence to start thinking about your first solo trip. Happy travels!