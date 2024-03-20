Shows that involve Latina leads in honor of Women’s History Month:

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Hollywood, Latinas were put in stereotypical roles. Since then, women-led roles have increased and become more inclusive. In honor of Women’s History Month, here are shows with strong Latina leads.

Jane the Virgin

Puerto Rican actress Gina Rodriguez plays Jane Villanueva, a writer with a Venezuelan background living in Miami. Jane Villanueva grew up with her Venezuelan grandmother and single mother; as she grew up, she developed her love for literature. Then, at 23 years old, aspiring author Jane Villanueva’s life gets turned upside down when she gets pregnant via a medical mistake, artificial insemination. This show navigates her determination on how to juggle motherhood and her dream to write a book, with the help of her family. This telenovela contains plot twists, love triangles, and heart-warming scenes. I finished this American adaptation of a telenovela in a matter of days.

SUITS

The talented Afro-Cuban Gina Torres steals the spotlight in every scene, playing Jessica Pearson, managing partner at Pearson Specter Litt. Torress demonstrates Pearson’s success in executing one of the most prestigious law firms in New York City. Gina Torres does an exemplary job of what it is like as a woman to run a law firm in a male-dominated industry that is a force to be reckoned with.

Brooklyn NINE NINE

This show highlights two main characters I thought I would have never seen: two Latinas. Melissa Fumero, a Cuban actress, plays detective Amy Santiago. She has tenacity and brilliant skills; her intelligence has been key to solving cases. Then there is Stephanie Beatriz, a Colombian-Bolivian actress who plays tough and hardcore detective Rosa Díaz. Both characters have drastic personality traits, although together, they are unstoppable.

Parks and Recreation

You may know half-Puerto Rican actress Aubrey Plaza from her breakout role as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation. Plaza plays a monotone and cold April Ludgate, who was hired as an intern at the Parks and Recreation Center. Throughout the show, April is known to be cold and aloof with her co-workers. However, throughout the show, you can see her character grow and let herself become more vulnerable and open with her friends and co-workers.