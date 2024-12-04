The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

‘Tis the season to binge-watch Christmas movies. Everyone has a favorite movie that they love to watch through the holiday season, and whether or not it’s on this list, pretty much everyone has seen these ten classic Christmas movies. If you haven’t seen them all, then here are some movies to cross off of your list this year. Now, let’s get to my personal ranking.

10: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Official Description: “‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ is a classic children’s story by Dr. Seuss about a grumpy creature named the Grinch who lives on a mountain top above the cheerful town of Whoville and, hating Christmas, decides to steal all the holiday decorations and presents from the Whos on Christmas Eve, only to realize that the true spirit of Christmas lies within the people, not in material possessions, causing his heart to grow and change his ways.”

My Thoughts: Everyone will judge me for this ranking, I know it, but the Grinch live-action freaks me out and gives me nightmares. I love the animated version, but I can’t get over how scary the live-action Grinch is in certain scenes.

9: The Polar Express (2004)

Official Description: “A young boy who has grown skeptical of Santa Claus is shocked to see a train stop outside his window on Christmas Eve, destined for the North Pole. When he accepts an invitation from the conductor to climb on board, he embarks on a white-knuckle ride to Santa’s headquarters, where he makes fast friends and learns an invaluable lesson about the true spirit of Christmas.”

My Thoughts: Again, this movie is so low on this list for a similar reason as The Grinch; the animation was definitely ahead of its time, but also a little creepy with how realistic it is. It’s not going to give me nightmares like The Grinch, but definitely gives me the heebie-jeebies.

8: Rudolph the Red-NoseD Reindeer (1964)

Official Description: “A young reindeer Rudolph lives at the North Pole. His father is one of Santa’s reindeer and it is expected that Rudolph will eventually be one too. However, he has a feature which is a setback and causes him to be ostracized: his red nose.”

My Thoughts: Rudolph is a great movie when you’re a kid, but since I’ve grown up, I’m not as interested in the story, and there are so many variations of it now. It’s still a classic kids will enjoy, just not someone as old as me.

7: A Christmas Story (1983)

Official Description: “This movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker, who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a “Red Ryder air rifle.” Frequently at odds with his cranky dad but comforted by his doting mother, Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and his hopes intact.”

My Thoughts: My parents always raved about this movie when I was growing up, but when I watched it, I didn’t connect to the movie as much as they did. This feels as if it’s more of a movie for the older generation, not the younger ones, since it’s not as relatable to us.

6: The Santa Clause (1994)

Official Description: “Divorced dad Scott has custody of his son on Christmas Eve. After he accidentally kills a man in a Santa suit, they are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa’s place before the next Christmas arrives. Scott thinks he’s dreaming, but over the next several months he gains weight and grows an inexplicably white beard. Maybe that night at the North Pole wasn’t a dream after all — and maybe Scott has a lot of work to do.”

My Thoughts: Unlike Rudolph, I think this is funny for an adult audience as well as a young one. I feel there are a lot of jokes that kids in elementary school wouldn’t understand, but looking at it from an adult perspective makes it funny. It also made me have a fond hatred for parents who don’t let their kids believe in Santa.

5: A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Official Description: “When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism that he sees amongst everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but is a frustrating struggle. When an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little fir Christmas tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to learn the meaning of Christmas.”

My Thoughts: This is an iconic Charlie Brown movie. My family always watched this during the holiday season when I was younger. But, honestly, when it comes to the Charlie Brown holiday movies, I prefer A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown over this one.

4: Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Official Description: “Finally alone for the holidays, Luther and Nora Krank plan to eschew the Christmas traditions and take a cruise in the Caribbean instead. This doesn’t sit well with their Christmas-obsessed neighbors Vic Frohmeyer and Walt Scheel, who are determined to win the annual “best decorated street” competition, and the Kranks soon find themselves social outcasts because of their lack of Christmas spirit.”

My Thoughts: This is a lot funnier than I originally thought it would be, and I really enjoyed it. However, I would only really watch this once a year instead of all the time like the next few movies.

3: Elf (2003)

Official Description: “Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs, a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.”

My Thoughts: Elf is one of my top holiday movies because I can watch it 3 or 4 times a year and not get bored of it. It’s a very touching story with the right amount of comedy to make it and easy classic. Kids can enjoy it anytime; it’s a movie that won’t go out of style.

2: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Official Description: “As the holidays approach, Clark Griswold wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen, and children, as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. However, things go awry quickly. His hick cousin, Eddie, and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property. Even worse, Clark’s employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs.”

My Thoughts: Every year, before we go to bed on Christmas Eve, my family watches Christmas Vacation. We’ve had this tradition for years, and we can all repeat it from memory. It’s one of the best holiday family movies that everyone can laugh at. If you haven’t seen this movie, I highly recommend you go watch it.

1: Home Alone (1990)

Official Description: “When bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother makes him sleep in the attic. After the McCallisters mistakenly leave for the airport without Kevin, he awakens to an empty house and assumes his wish to have no family has come true. But his excitement sours when he realizes that two con men plan to rob the McCallister residence, and that he alone must protect the family home.”

My Thoughts: Home Alone is my favorite movie because of the ending. I can watch the ending millions of times and never not be happy watching it. It just never fails to put a smile on my face.

No matter what your favorite holiday movie is, there are always more holiday movies to watch, whether it be from the 60’s or this year’s Taylor Swift-inspired Chiefs Hallmark movie. So, sit down with your friends, family, and loved ones and get into the Christmas spirit!