Party Planning 101

Personally, hosting parties is one of my favorite things to do. From the ideas to the execution, it definitely feels like an art. I’m not just talking about your typical college parties where they throw a multi-colored light machine on the floor, have cheap liquor & never any food. I’m talking about holidays get togethers, backyard weddings, themed birthday parties… honestly the list goes on and on. Since we have a few more holidays coming up, I figured it would be a great time to share my steps when planning an event.

First things first: DO. YOUR. RESEARCH.

I cannot stress this enough. Throwing a party has one essential component to it: planning it. Do you want to run around like a headless chicken the day before your event? No. Instead, we prepare. The first step to doing that is to do your research. Once you have your theme immediately go on Pinterest and make that board. I spend majority of my free time on Pinterest and TikTok once I have any theme to gather ideas and start to help me vision what I want to do. Also, if you have a VERY specific theme like let’s say a particular show, then you will also have to do research on it (if you’re unfamiliar) because your decorations depend on it! I love to decorate with things that match character names, or events that happen in the show/props used on there.

After I have done my research and feel very knowledgeable on my theme and have gathered many ideas as well as brainstormed some new ones, it is time to let it flow on paper.

I am by no means an artist in the drawing sense. However, sketches are important for a reason. You have seen fashion designers sketch out a garment before they actually begin to make it because sometimes what we envision in our minds doesn’t always execute the way we want it to, plus trial and error is always best to help us get our event as perfect as we can make it! So, sketch all your ideas out! It can be anything from your dessert table or activity table or even your photo section/main table backdrop)

Now that you have your research/ideas & drawings backing you up we can move on to the next step: SHOPPING! I should make it clear that these steps are happening WEEKS (a month or two, if possible) before your event. Do not wait until last minute because your first two steps might not take a SUPER long time (although it can if you don’t have a theme or have to do more research than normal) but shopping will always take a while. Whether you find what you think you want and then have to return it and find the right item or waiting for shipping and delivery we have to always be prepared because life is very unpredictable, and you never know what will happen!

To me the third step is very crucial because you really want to be as prepared as you can be. Making sure ANYTHING and I do mean anything gets done before the event the day before is crucial! Make that balloon arc, fill those treat bags… anything to help you not stress the day of the event will help!

I have to be honest though, you will most likely stress even if you are as prepared as possible. To me, that adrenaline and stress mix is actually a bit addicting… I know I sound insane. It’s just the thrill of it, making sure all the details are perfect, the food on time & then getting ready to party in your own event that’s what gets me.