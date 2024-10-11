My Top 5 Non-Gory Halloween Movies that are Worth the Watch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the best parts of Halloween is binge-watching spooky movies, but if gore isn’t something you’re into (like me), you don’t have to be left out of the fun.

If you want some movies with unpredictable plot twists, then here are my current top 5 movies that are worth watching.

1. Coraline (2009)

Where to Watch: YouTube

Coraline is a must-watch every October. A young girl and her family move into a new house, which contains a hidden door with a parallel reality on the other side. What starts as an escape for young Coraline quickly turns into something dark and sinister.

Even though many fans aren’t happy that there isn’t a second movie, I don’t think anything could live up to the theories out there.

2. Corpse Bride (2005)

Where to Watch: Max / Hulu

This movie features an iconic love triangle between a man who doesn’t know what he wants (not surprising), a woman with no other choice, and a dead woman who was betrayed by her first love and now thinks she has found true love.

The music, storyline, and quality of the claymation are all… chef’s kiss.

3. Tarot (2024)

Where to Watch: Netflix

While technically a horror-comedy, this movie definitely goes heavy on the comedy. A group of teens rent out a mansion and find a deck of (haunted) tarot cards in the attic—what could possibly go wrong?

A word of warning: if you’re scared of clowns, you should probably sit this one out.

4. Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Where to Watch: Netflix

If you’re into haunted houses with a jaw-dropping history, this is the movie for you.

A con-artist’s mom pretends to talk to the dead to scam families out of money with the help of her two daughters. She buys a Ouija board to make her psychic act more believable— it’s no surprise that things start to take a turn for the worst.

This movie is definitely worth the watch because of the house’s historical background and some pretty eerie scenes that still haunt me to this day.

5. Sightless (2020)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

This psychological thriller is complex and has a plot twist I didn’t see coming.

A violinist loses her sight after being attacked, leaving her in a state of paranoia and wondering if everyone around her is who they say they are.

As a horror movie fanatic, these movies are only a handful of what I watch every Halloween season. If you can’t stomach gore, these are definitely worth the watch with your favorite snacks and friends by your side!