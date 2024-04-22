Must-Attend Miami Sustainable Fashion Earth Day Events

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

Earth Day is the perfect time to honor our one and only home by learning more about environmental advocacy through sustainable fashion. Attending some of Miami’s free event offerings is a great way to get involved in the fashion community and learn about eco-conscious pioneers. As the next generation of trendsetters, when we acknowledge Miami-based brands paving the way for a more fashionable and innovative future, we can contribute to the betterment of fashion practices and uplift our community.

This Earth Day 2024, Mana Fashion Services is hosting several complimentary, open-to-the-public activities spanning from Wednesday, April 24th to Friday, April 26th, running daily from 4-7 pm. These events encompass eco-conscious fashion endeavors, upcycling initiatives, augmented reality experiences, and sustainable solution workshops, including a fashion swap where attendees can revamp their wardrobe.

On Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, participants can engage in workshops focused on repurposing jeans and shoes, while Friday afternoon features a partnership with Global Fashion Exchange and Taryn Hipwell, Founder of Beyond the Label and Co-Community Organizer for REMAKE for Florida, inviting the community to a fashion swap event. Attendees are encouraged to bring clean, high-quality items from their wardrobes to exchange, with each donation entitling them to select a replacement piece.

There is so much more that each of these incredible events have to offer, but you will have to go see for yourself.

If you’re interested in attending these events simply RSVP here.

Mana Fashion Services endeavors to bring together fashion experts and function as a central gathering place for industry resources. Their inclusive community includes a wide range of professionals such as designers, manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, stylists, educators, patternmakers, and retailers. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation they seek to establish an empowering environment that encourages development and cooperation, connecting with fashion networks throughout the United States, Latin America, and worldwide. Mana Fashion Services is located on 15 W Flagler St Miami, FL 33130.