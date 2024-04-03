Musica Movie Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I had the opportunity of attending the premier of Musica, a film starring Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Vine star Rudy Manusco. Held at the Regal Theater in South Beach, the couple took a few minutes to express their excitement for the audience to watch Manusco’s Directorial debut before it hits Prime on April 4th.

As a Brazilian-American coming-of-age film, many plot points and events are inspired by Manusco’s life. One major element that Manusco includes in the film regards his struggle with Synesthesia- a perceptual condition that causes him to hear music through random, everyday sounds.

With an hour and a half run time, this film masterfully unfolds a story of a young Brazilian artist, struggling to pursue his creative ambitions while living up to the expectations implemented by the people who love him. A unique blend of comedy, romance, music, and Brazilian culture- this film embodies a unique enchantment that makes the audience a personal stakeholder in Manusco’s life.

Manusco’s masterful storytelling was amplified by an outstanding cast. Mendes provides nuance to the level-headedness of her character Isabella, a young Brazilian woman in love with the city, and Rudy’s romantic interest. The decision to have Maria Manusco (Rudy’s mom) play herself in the movie brought a grounding element that rooted the film even more firmly into reality.

To sum it up, I left the theater with a newfound regard for Manusco’s artistic ability. He has not only proved himself as an entertaining personality but an extremely talented storyteller, director, and musician. I am ecstatic to rewatch Musica when it hits Amazon Prime on April 4th.

I would like to give a special thanks to Miami Film Club for the premier tickets. Their mission is to excite audiences to go to the movies and revel in the theater experience. Miami Film Club has a minimum of two events per month, unrelated to the advance screenings and premiers. If you are a fellow movie lover, check them out on Instagram @miamimoviegoers.