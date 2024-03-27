The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year when college kids are starting to think of what they should keep and throw away when moving out. I’m an out-of-state college student, so I know first-hand that these decisions are hard to make. Because I fly back and forth, there are some bigger things that I can’t load onto a plane and transport to a whole other state. I’m lucky that FIU partners with Storage Scholars, a moving company and storage facility for students, however, it’s not cheap to rent for three months over the summer. Here are some things that I’m keeping or getting rid of.

KEEP:

#1: Storage Bins

When I first moved in, I got three storage bins from Walmart. I’ve used them for cleaning products, food storage, and makeup storage. Two of the storage bins will be stored with Storage Scholars. The third one is a communal shelf that one of my roommates will store at her house over the summer. These bins and shelves have been really useful because they’ve allowed us to be more organized as a dorm and helped me keep my room from looking like a mess.

#2: Fans

If you’ve ever lived in a college dorm, you know that fans are not cheap, so if you have a nice fan, you should keep it. If you can afford another $40 fan, then donate it, but honestly, it’s easier to just store it and save it for next year.

#3: Trash Cans

I live in a suite-type room and I have about four trash cans. Three of these trash cans are communal, so, like the storage bin I mentioned, my roommate is going to be taking them and storing them for me. Something to remember is that with things like trash cans or storage bins, you can store smaller things items them. For example, the biggest trash can will store our kitchen towels and other communal items.

#4: Games

This is more of a personal item, but I have a bunch of board games that my friends and I play. However, they are heavy and bulky, which would take up a lot of space in a suitcase, so I’m just going to box them up and store them.

#5: Bedding

This one is up to the individual since beds can change throughout your time in college. For me, I’m most likely donating my sheets because I’ll have a full-sized bed next year, but if your bedding doesn’t need to change, then I do recommend keeping your current sets since they’re easy to store.

#6: Bath Accessories

This includes towels, washcloths, head wraps, your shower caddy, and robes. I’m going to keep all of these since they’re easy to store and in good condition.

#7: Hamper and Hangers

These should definitely be kept. This could depend on the type of hamper you have, since some deteriorate faster than others. If you have one of those hampers that seems like it’s one load away from breaking, you should get a new one next school year. Hangers can be stored inside the hamper so that you don’t have to buy a new set when you come back next year.

GET RID OF:

#1: Rugs

I currently have a cheap rug from Walmart on the floor of my room. It’s pretty dirty and the color has faded away, so I’ve decided that I’m going to toss it once it’s time to move out. Rugs are nice to have in dorm room, especially if your flooring is made of hardwood or tile, but they’re bound to get a bit messed up. It’s easier to just throw it away at the end of the year and replace it with a cheap one instead of having to store it.

#2: Cleaning Supplies

I’m not talking about cleaning chemicals here; I’m talking about a plunger and toilet scrubber. At first, I wanted to keep mine, but they’re oddly shaped and won’t fit easily into boxes, so it’d cost more than they’re worth to store them. Besides, you can buy cheap replacements from the dollar store.

When moving into a dorm, you don’t usually think about move-out. I brought so much unnecessary stuff with me that I ultimately didn’t need, so when packing, remember that less really is more. You have to be realistic, especially if you’re an out-of-state student. You can’t bring your entire bedroom with you. When buying stuff, remember to think practically and not go overboard.