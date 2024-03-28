The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reality dating shows such as Love is Blind and The Bachelor are really bringing people together this season. Let me break it down, as someone who’s been watching The Bachelor Since season 27 (not that long ago, but still) I’ve never seen such uproar for a Bachelor season like this. On Tiktok, local university Bars are hosting screening nights where huge audiences gather to watch every Monday, fans are posting their own Bachelor edits, and people are rooting for and defending their favorite contestants as if they are defending the Avengers. On Instagram, comment sections under posts for the show are looking like Socratic seminars.

The New Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, is a huge hit with the younger demographic, this is evident in the shows 3.5 average live viewership according to Variety. It’s always in the top 10 most viewed shows on Hulu the day after it starts streaming to platforms. It’s been amazing seeing a wave of new fans come in for this new season and discussing it with other fans.

On to this season of Love is Blind. I’ve been watching since season one and I can tell you that there is a rise in viewers every season, but season six was so drama filled that there was a pure uproar on Tiktok

Fans are speaking up about locations that are mentioned on the show, defending contestants, and determining if Chelsea really looks like Megan Fox (I personally think she kinda does).

Fans are acting like super sleuths to see who really got married and who did not.

Thanks to these shows, for the first time in a long time it feels like the internet has a sense of unity whenever a new episode of either one of these shows is released. Fans are watching with their roommates, partners, and families, and it’s just a good time for all those involved.