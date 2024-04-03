The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a fellow book lover, I’ve been on a thrilling journey of discovery through my recent articles. If you’re as excited as I am about exploring new authors and their works, I’ve got a few recommendations that could kickstart your reading journey. The authors illustrated below have genres in thriller/mystery, comedy, and romance.

Kennedy Ryan

Kennedy Ryan is known for her exemplary talent in writing romance books; you may have seen her work on BookTok, such as Before I Let Go and This Could Be Us. Ryan’s work brings emotional depth and strong messages that every romance book should include. For instance, in her writings, Ryan’s storytelling demonstrates the concept of simultaneously falling in love and loving yourself. If you want to read a book that delves into romance, I recommend reading her books.

Frieda Mcfadden

Frieda McFadden is a practicing physician specializing in brain injury and is known for her best-selling books, The Housemaid, The Inmate, and Never Lie. Mcfadden is known for her unique writing style. In every single work, she keeps the reader engaged, chapter by chapter. Whenever I picked up a book, I could not put it down. Based on the books I have read of hers, she always adds a plot twist that I never thought I would see coming.

Jesse Q. Sutanto

A renowned author of books for adults and young adults, has earned acclaim for her works, such as Dial A for Aunties (now a trilogy), The Obsession, and Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers. Her first book I read, Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers, was a delightful blend of captivating storytelling in a murder mystery with a touch of comedy through the main character, Vera Wong. This unique blend of genres made her books an irresistible choice for me.