From Lukov with Love by Mariana Zapata is one of the cutest sports romance books that I have ever read. As someone who loves the sport of figure skating, I really enjoyed the premise, which focuses on a pair of figure skaters who put aside their creative differences and begin to work together as partners to invest all of their time and effort and commit themselves to training to take home the figure skating championship.

The author does a great job of showcasing how beautiful the transformational growth of the relationship between the two figure skaters (Jasmine and Ivan) is. Their relationship gradually changes over time, from one full of hate and rage towards each other to one full of love, affection, chemistry, and care.

“I love you so much. If I can’t skate with you, I don’t want to skate with anyone else.” – Mariana Zapata, From Lukov with Love

Although the book is quite long, it’s definitely worth reading and has a very sweet ending that will leave you wanting to dig into reading more sports romance books. It has a very similar vibe to the popular rom-com book Icebreaker by Hannah Grace, except the relationship in this book goes to a more intimate and deeper level than Icebreaker’s, in my opinion.

From Lukov with Love is a beautiful book full of very rich descriptions that allows you to really connect with the characters and takes you on a full journey with them. It will leave you laughing, crying, smiling, and screaming with joy. It’s definitely a book you don’t want to miss out on!