Get cozy and grab your pumpkin spice lattes, because these films are perfect for the season.

Fall is finally here, and you know what that means: sweater weather, pumpkin every, and cozy movie marathons! Whether you’re in the mood for feel-good romcoms, classic Halloween spookiness, or emotional dramas, this list has you covered.

Here are some of the ultimate fall movies you NEED to add to your watchlist ASAP.

1. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Genre: Romantic Comedy

This iconic rom-com is the perfect cozy fall movie. With golden autumn leaves in the background and endless witty banter, this film will give you all the fall vibes while also making you swoon. Bonus: the fashion in this film is peak fall aesthetic.

2. Practical Magic (1998)

Genre: Fantasy/Romance

Witches, sisterhood, and a dash of romance make Practical Magic a fall favorite. The film’s cozy small-town setting, paired with magical realism and a strong family theme, make it perfect for an autumn night in. Plus, the chemistry between Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman is spellbinding.

3. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Genre: Fantasy/Family

Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween staple. Whether you’re watching for the nostalgia or just want some light-hearted spooky fun, the Sanderson sisters are the perfect companions for a fall movie night. Filled with witchy mischief, it’s an essential for October.

4. Knives Out (2019)

Genre: Mystery/Comedy

For a modern twist on fall mystery, Knives Out delivers with its dark humor, clever twists, and stunning New England setting. The murder mystery plot, paired with autumn visuals, makes this a perfect watch when craving suspense with cozy fall vibes.

5. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Genre: Animation/Adventure

Wes Anderson’s beautifully animated Fantastic Mr. Fox is a quirky, heartwarming adventure that feels like a love letter to fall. The burnt orange and yellow hues in every frame, along with the autumnal countryside setting, make it the perfect fall watch for animation lovers.

6. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Genre: Drama

Set in Boston, Good Will Hunting features powerful performances by Matt Damon and Robin Williams in a film that explores self-worth and emotional growth. The fall setting in New England, with its backdrop of changing leaves, gives the story a warmth that’s perfect for the season.

7. Coraline (2009)

Genre: Animation/Fantasy

For those who enjoy a creepier, more surreal autumn watch, Coraline is the ideal choice. This stop-motion masterpiece is hauntingly beautiful, with a chilling, atmospheric tone that is just spooky enough for a cozy night under a blanket.

8. You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Another quintessential fall movie set in New York, You’ve Got Mail blends the charm of romance with bookstores, emails, and the bustling energy of the city during autumn. The fall aesthetic shines through with its cozy sweaters, pumpkin-filled markets, and iconic walks through the Upper West Side.

9. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Genre: Horror/Fantasy

Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow is gothic, eerie, and drenched in autumn atmosphere. Set in the misty, spooky woods of upstate New York, the story of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman is perfect for those who want to add some dark fantasy to their fall movie lineup.

10. Dead Poets Society (1989)

Genre: Drama

Set at a prestigious boys’ school in the fall, Dead Poets Society is an emotionally stirring film about self-discovery, creativity, and the power of literature. The themes of rebellion and personal growth fit perfectly with the changing seasons, making it an inspiring choice for autumn.

11. Autumn in New York (2000)

Genre: Drama/Romance

Autumn in New York is a bittersweet romantic drama that perfectly captures the beauty of New York City in fall. The love story between Richard Gere and Winona Ryder unfolds amidst the breathtaking autumnal backdrop of the city, making it a visually stunning choice for a fall movie night.

