The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

By: Sarina Santiago

As the leaves change and the air turns crisp, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and beauty routine with some of the trendiest stores and brands of the season. Get ready to fall in love with these must-visit destinations that will have you looking stylish and feeling fabulous!

1. Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters is the go-to for boho-chic vibes. This season, they’re killing it with oversized sweaters, vintage-inspired denim, and quirky home decor. Whether you’re cozying up with a pumpkin spice latte or going out for a night with the girls, UO has you covered.

2. Glossier For a beauty refresh, Glossier is your best friend. Known for their minimalist packaging and skin-first philosophy, their fall collection includes gorgeous shades of cloud paint blush and hydrating skincare essentials. Perfect for achieving that dewy, natural look.

3. Zara When it comes to staying on top of the latest trends, Zara never disappoints. From sleek blazers to statement boots, their fall collection is all about mixing classic pieces with bold, modern touches. Pro tip: Keep an eye out for their limited-edition pieces, which sell out fast!

4. Free People For those who love a touch of whimsy and romance, Free People is the ultimate destination. Their dreamy dresses, cozy knitwear, and eclectic accessories are perfect for creating that effortless, bohemian look. Plus, their earthy tones and rich textures are spot-on for fall.

5. ASOS ASOS is a treasure trove for fashion lovers. With endless options and styles, you can find everything from loungewear to party outfits. Their autumn collection features trendy prints, versatile layers, and standout accessories that will make any outfit pop.

6. Madewell Madewell is synonymous with timeless, well-made basics. This season, their denim collection is a standout, featuring high-rise jeans and perfectly broken-in jackets. Pair these with their cozy sweaters and chic boots for a laid-back yet polished look.

7. Anthropologie Anthropologie is the place to go for unique finds and artisanal touches. Their fall lineup includes statement coats, vintage-inspired jewelry, and elegant home goods. It’s the perfect spot to find that one-of-a-kind piece that adds a special touch to your style.

As the season of pumpkin patches and hot cocoa rolls in, make sure to treat yourself to some retail therapy at these fabulous stores and brands. Embrace the season’s trends and let your style shine. Happy shopping!