This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

Do you ever see pictures of cute outfit ideas, only to realize that those outfits are out of the question for South Florida weather?

Bundling up seems appealing for our Northern friends, but here is just a mildly cool, pumpkin spice, apple cider season. Below you’ll find a list of trends for this year and links to get ideas and inspiration, but without the layers.

Chunky metallics You will find chunky jewelry is still in style and it can be used for all occasions. Dress up an outfit for a special Friendsgiving event. Or pop on the chunky earrings and pull back your hair in a sleek metallic barrette for a night out. Accessorize without the bulk. https://bananarepublic.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=8836340020006&vid=1&tid=brns000051&tid=brsm123483&pp=0&epik=dj0yJnU9RDBoNVR1VnVYSFpENjU4ak5xcmpBN29ETlh4d1JmZmUmcD0xJm49R2V3d2dUTl9aZ202a1E2Q3BnbVJzUSZ0PUFBQUFBR2NTenk0#pdp-page-content vests Can I say weather versatility? Vests come in a wide range of materials, patterns, and textures. A form fitting vest can be worn as a blouse with barrel-leg pants. Pair a cute pair of pleated Bermuda shorts with a long vest give a clean, long-line look. The best part: vests are sleeveless; bring on the sunshine. https://www.mangooutlet.com/us/en/p/women/long-vest-with-pockets_57030452?c=05 english countryside Have you ever pictured yourself riding horseback through the quiet countryside of England? Well, this season heritage tweeds, herringbones with plaids, and riding boots will engage your English countryside senses. With our warm weather, choose one piece and make it the focal point of your look. Throw on a lightweight field jacket for cooler evenings. https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=500941022&vid=3&tid=gpns000044#pdp-page-content or https://factory.jcrew.com/p/womens/categories/clothing/skirts/mini-and-knee-length-skirts/plaid-wool-blend-a-line-mini-skirt/BK386?color_name=light-khaki-brick-red&N=2&noPopUp=true&srcCode=Paid_Search%7CShopping_NonBrand%7CGoogle%7CPMG%5EG%5E99107439373_21668996142_166301426359_2355389226663_c_pla_online__9011969&utm_source=Google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=shopping_ads&utm_campaign=FACT_Shopping_PLA_US_All_HP-Brand_rSC_X_Google_X&utm_term=PRODUCT_GROUP&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3OqD-ZebiQMVIVJ_AB01LjvdEAQYASABEgLcTfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds boat shoes Classic, classy low-key footwear that is easily wearable in most climates. They are versatile, timeless for any outdoor activities near the water, and easily slip on for walking around campus. This is footwear where you don’t have to sacrifice fashion for comfort. Eastland Yarmouth Boat Shoes | Free People or https://www.nordstrom.com/s/jeffrey-campbell-boast-boat-shoe-women/7816756?color=WHITE+RUBOFF&epik=dj0yJnU9aFp3Zk1VdENhNjduMWdsZlZMX0xUVTFUblBNTDF4YWcmcD0wJm49VVBQZUN1YmI0Rkd5SWFsUDBncWlCUSZ0PUFBQUFBR2NUX3k4 colors Greys are everywhere this season, and being a neutral color makes it versatile. Deep burgundy, khaki, olive green, and chocolate brown can be combined to give an alluring aesthetic. Play with your palette and experiment with these trending colors this autumn. https://shop.mango.com/us/en/p/women/dresses-and-jumpsuits/dresses/two-welt-pockets-with-button-at-the-rear_77065977?utm_source=TnL5HPStwNw&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=rakutenau&ranMID=50343&ranEAID=TnL5HPStwNw&ranSiteID=TnL5HPStwNw-ZWCWdpgnJB3nNr63p0pyBw&c=78 https://www.loft.com/loft-at-work/764594.html?dwvar_764594_color=0494

Look trendy while wearing an outfit that suits a warm climate and have fun mixing and matching these popular elements for Fall 2024!