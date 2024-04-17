Books that you should read according to BookTok:

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thriller

As a fan of mystery and thriller books, I’m always drawn to the suspense and tension that keeps me engaged. The thrill of trying to solve the mystery before the main character does is a feeling I can’t resist. Every Frieda McFadden book has kept me on the edge of my seat, eagerly anticipating the plot twist. The complex-flawed characters in these books, each with unique characteristics and motives, add another layer of intrigue. So, according to Book tok, here are some psychological fictional books that will keep you guessing until the end.

Local Woman Missing- Mary Kubica

Late at night, Shelby Telbow mysteriously disappears, leaving the crowd wondering. Not long after, both Meredith and her six-year-old daughter disappear as well. This led to the mystery of these disappearances are all connected. Eleven years later, Delilah mysteriously reappears, revealing what has happened to her.

The Silent Patient- Alex Michaelides

Alicia Berenson’s life may seem perfect; she lives in a large house and is married to a seemingly perfect, in-demand fashion photographer. Yet, one night, as her husband has arrived, she shoots him in the face five times and has never spoken ever again. As the news has become a phenomenon throughout London, criminal psychotherapist Theo Farber is determined to solve the mystery as to why Berenson has shot his husband in the face five times.

The Perfect Marriage-Jeneva Rose

Sarah Morgan’s career thrived after working as a successful and powerful lawyer for many years; at 33 years old, she officially became a partner at her firm. Whereas her husband Adam, is a writer who has been having very little success as a writer. In their second home, Adam engages in an affair with Kelly Summers. One morning, he is arrested for Kelly Summer’s murder, and Sarah has no choice but to defend her husband by being accused of the murder of her mistress.

The Inmate-Frieda McFadden

After several attempts of job applications, Brook Sullivan has been hired as a nurse practitioner at the last place she wants to be in, a men’s maximum security prison. While working in a men’s prison, she reunites with her ex-lover, Shane, who is an inmate. Further revealing that Brooke is the reason why he is in prison.

Romance

When I’m in the mood for a more heartwarming read, I often turn to romance novels. They come in various forms, from rom-coms that leave you chuckling to emotional journeys that tug at your heartstrings. The versatility of romance novels makes them a powerful tool for positively impacting mental health. Here are some well-known authors that Book Tok has recommended.

Love and Other Words- Christina Lauren

Macy Sorensen has developed a mundane routine: keep her head down, focus on her career as a pediatrics resident, and plan to marry a much older man and more financially secure than her. Elliot Petropoulos was Macy’s childhood friend and first love, helping her through the loss of her mother. After declaring his love for her, the two have become strangers. This book illustrates it through alternate timelines in which they were childhood friends sharing their favorite books and words. After a decade, Macy must revive her faith in love.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo- Taylor Jenkins Reid

Monique is learning how to navigate as an unrecognized journalist, working on becoming known in the industry. The acting legend Evelyn Hugo further calls Monique to interview her. Wanting to illustrate her journey on how she became one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, and also marrying seven husbands along the way.

The Seven-Year Slip-Ashley Poston

Clementine has a set idea for managing life, working hard, keeping herself busy, and finding someone decent enough to love. Clementine has promised herself that she would keep her heart distant from potential love. Then, she meets a strange Southern man in her late aunt’s apartment. But it is revealed that she lives seven years ahead of his future, whereas he lives seven years in the past.

Before I let go-Kennedy Ryan

After her life has turned to shambles, Yasmen has been dealing with how to deal with life after she and Josiah Wade had separated. Then, she gained a sense of routine with him, such as running a business together and learning to co-parent with their children. However, after sharing one passionate kiss, they figure out if it is best to rekindle their relationship or if it is too late for them.

Fantasy

Fantasy books are a perfect choice if you’re yearning to escape from your current reality. Authors renowned for their fantasy works construct imaginative worlds that can transport you to a different realm. Through their imaginative works, they can ignite your creative imagination. I may not typically gravitate towards fantasy books, but I can appreciate the allure. Authors who write fantasy books forge emotional bonds with the reader, inspiring empathy and compassion.

The Fourth Wing- Rebecca Yarros

At Basgiath War College, there are two options: graduate or die. Twenty-year-old Violet Sorreingail would rather live a quiet life reading, although the commanding general, who is also her mother, had ordered her to join the candidates to become the elite of Navarre. During the war, the death toll rises, and she suspects that leadership is hiding a terrible secret.

A Court of Thorn Of Roses- Sarah J. Maas

When nineteen-year-old huntress Feyre kills a wolf, a monstrous creature demands retribution, dragging her to one of the faerie lands she only knew from legends. Her captor, Tamlin, is revealed to be a faerie that once ruled her world as she adjusts to her new home, her feelings for Tamlin progress from anger and resentment to something more. However, she sees that there is this mysterious shadow evolving on the faerie lands, and she must find a way to prevent it from impending doom on Tamlin and his world.