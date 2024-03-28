Beauty for Every Budget: Dangerously Good Dupes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

When it comes to makeup, there’s a treasure trove of products that promise to transform your looks, enhance your beauty, and boost your confidence. But let’s be real, navigating the endless aisles of beauty products can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially when your dream product comes with a hefty price tag. But fear not, Queens. I have a secret weapon in my beauty arsenal: makeup dupes.

Makeup dupes, short for duplicates, are products that offer comparable quality and performance to high-end or luxury makeup items but at a fraction of the cost. These budget-friendly alternatives are a game-changer for beauty enthusiasts on a budget, offering an opportunity to experiment with different looks and styles without breaking the bank. From foundation to lipstick and everything in between, there’s a dupe out there waiting to be discovered for almost every coveted beauty item. As an employee at a high-end makeup store, let me tell you a secret: sometimes, we prefer the dupe…

Dupes are important in their own right. In a world where beauty standards are constantly evolving, makeup serves as a powerful tool for self-expression and creativity. However, not everyone has the financial means to splurge on high-end cosmetics. Having makeup options for every budget is essential for promoting inclusivity and diversity within the beauty community. It ensures that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can participate in the joy of experimentation and self-discovery that makeup offers.

How to find a dupe:

Now that we know what a dupe is, and why they are so essential to the makeup community as a whole, let’s get into how to go about finding one. The truth is… there’s no exact science. Finding the perfect makeup dupe requires a combination of research, experimentation, and an eye for detail. Here are some tips to help you find your new favorite dupe:

Research: Start by identifying the high-end product you’re interested in and researching its key characteristics, such as formulation, finish, manufacturer, and shade range. Then, hit some online forums, beauty blogs, and social media platforms for recommendations and reviews of potential dupes.

Compare Ingredients: Pay close attention to the ingredient list of both the high-end product and its dupe. While exact ingredient matches are rare, look for similarities in key components and formulations that suggest comparable performance.

Swatch and Test: If you can, try to swatch both the high-end product and its dupe side by side to compare their texture, pigmentation, and wearability. Testing the products in person allows you to see how they work on your skin and determine if the dupe lives up to its claims. But at the end of the day, you’ll need to add it into your routine to see if it’s compatible.

Seek Feedback: Don’t hesitate to seek feedback from other beauty enthusiasts or makeup professionals. They may have firsthand experience with the dupe you’re considering or know of alternative options that meet your criteria.

Products I adore:

Lets’s get to the fun part!

Foundations:

For a flawless complexion without the hefty price tag, consider drugstore favorites. Here are some options:

High-End Product: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Powder Foundation

Dupe: L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Powder Foundation

L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Powder Foundation Why: L’Oreal’s Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation provides a matte finish with long-lasting wear similar to Fenty Beauty’s foundation.

High-End Product: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

Dupe: L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation

L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation Why: L’Oreal’s Pro-Matte Foundation offers long-lasting wear and a matte finish similar to Estée Lauder’s Double Wear.

High-End Product: Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

Dupe: NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation

NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation Why: NYX’s Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation provides medium to full coverage with a natural finish, similar to Too Faced’s Born This Way.

High-End Product: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Dupe: Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation Why: Maybelline’s Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation offers a luminous finish and buildable coverage comparable to Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk.

High-End Product: Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation

Dupe: NYX Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil

NYX Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil Why: NYX’s Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil offers lightweight coverage and a natural finish, similar to Urban Decay’s Stay Naked foundation.

Concealer:

To achieve those flawless and bright under-eyes on a budget, try these options:

High-End Product: Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

Dupe: Maybelline Fit Me Concealer

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer Why: Maybelline Fit Me Concealer offers a creamy texture and full coverage similar to Tarte’s Shape Tape.

High-End Product: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

Dupe: NYX HD Photogenic Concealer Wand

NYX HD Photogenic Concealer Wand Why: NYX HD Photogenic Concealer Wand provides buildable coverage and a smooth finish comparable to NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer.

High-End Product: Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer

Dupe: ELF 16HR Camo Concealer

ELF 16HR Camo Concealer Why: ELF 16HR Camo Concealer offers full coverage and a hydrating formula, similar to Too Faced’s Born This Way concealer.

High-End Product: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

Dupe: LA Girl HD Pro Conceal

LA Girl HD Pro Conceal Why: LA Girl HD Pro Conceal offers full coverage and a creamy texture similar to IT Cosmetics’s Bye Bye Under Eye concealer.

High-End Product: Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer

Dupe: Makeup Revolution Conceal & Define Concealer

Makeup Revolution Conceal & Define Concealer Why: Makeup Revolution’s Conceal & Define Concealer provides full coverage and a matte finish comparable to Laura Mercier’s Flawless Fusion concealer.

High-End Product: Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer

Dupe: NYX Bare With Me Serum Concealer

NYX Bare With Me Serum Concealer Why: NYX Bare With Me Serum Concealer provides a natural, dewy finish that enhances the skin’s natural radiance similar to that of Kosas while providing buildable coverage.

Here are some Bonus Products:

Primers:

High-End Primer: Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer Dupe: NYX Professional Makeup Studio Perfect Primer Why: Both primers create a smooth canvas for makeup application and help extend the wear of foundation, but NYX’s comes at a more affordable price.

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer High-End Primer: Benefit The POREfessional Face Primer Dupe: e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer Why: Both primers minimize the appearance of pores and create a matte finish, but e.l.f.’s option offers this performance at a lower cost.

Benefit The POREfessional Face Primer High-End Primer: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer Dupe: Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer Why: Both primers blur imperfections and provide a smooth base for makeup application, with Maybelline’s option being the more budget-friendly option.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer

Eyeshadow:

High-End Palette: Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette Dupe: ColourPop Cosmetics You Had Me at Hello Eyeshadow Palette Why: Both palettes offer a mix of warm-toned shades and versatile finishes, but ColourPop’s palette is less expensive.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette High-End Palette: Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Dupe: Makeup Revolution Re-Loaded Palette in “Velvet Rose” Why: Both palettes feature rich, fiery shades perfect for creating warm-toned eye looks, and Makeup Revolution’s option offers similar colors.

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette High-End Palette: Too Faced Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette Dupe: BH Cosmetics Marble Collection Warm Stone Eyeshadow Palette Why: Both palettes offer a mix of matte and shimmer shades with a chocolatey scent, but BH Cosmetics’ palette provides similar quality at a fraction of the cost.

Too Faced Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette

Setting Spray:

High-End Setting Spray: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Dupe: L.A. Girl Pro Setting HD Matte Finish Spray Why: Both setting sprays help lock makeup in place for extended wear, but L.A. Girl’s option is more budget-friendly.

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray High-End Setting Spray: MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Setting Spray Dupe: Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Why: Both setting sprays refresh and hydrate the skin while prolonging makeup wear, but Milani’s option offers this performance at a lower price.

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Setting Spray High-End Setting Spray: Morphe Continuous Setting Mist Dupe: NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Setting Spray Why: Both setting sprays provide a fine, continuous mist to set makeup and control shine, with NYX’s option being a more affordable alternative.

Morphe Continuous Setting Mist

Brows:

High-End Brow Gel: Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel Dupe: NYX Professional Makeup Control Freak Eyebrow Gel Why: Both brow gels set and define brows without stiffness, but NYX’s option comes at a lower price point.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel High-End Brow Pencil: Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil Dupe: L’Oreal Brow Stylist Definer Why: Both brow pencils have a fine tip for precise application and come in a variety of shades, but L’Oreal’s option is more budget-friendly.

Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil

eyeliners:

High-End Liquid Liner: Kat Von D Tattoo Liner Dupe: NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner Why: Both liquid liners feature a precise brush tip for effortless application and intense black pigment. NYX’s Epic Ink Liner offers a similar long-lasting, waterproof formula at a more budget-friendly price.

Kat Von D Tattoo Liner High-End Pencil Liner: Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil Dupe: L’Oreal Infallible Longwear Eye Pencil Why: Both pencil liners provide creamy, glide-on application with rich color payoff. L’Oreal’s Infallible Eye Pencil offers a comparable long-wearing formula and a wide range of shades at a lower cost.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil