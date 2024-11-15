The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*Spoiler alert* I love romanticizing all eras of my life, in case you didn’t know.

Think of the perfect suburban neighborhood, where you actually feel motivated to walk your dog, decorate your door and windows with all the cutest decor, and even plan to raise a family. That is how I felt in my community in Columbus, Ohio. To top it off, my cousin lived in the apartment complex right across the street, and my job was very close by. I dabbled a bit in trying to learn to drive, my boyfriend and I explored Columbus as much as we could (safely). I was living out all of my adult dreams honestly.

I truly could’ve just been a STAG (stay-at-home-girlfriend) during COVID with my dog & cat, but I like working. I began working at HomeGoods, and if you remember me telling you about my love of aesthetically pleasing things, then you know I was in heaven at work every day. I loved expressing myself throughout the entire store & the biggest perk at my particular store was that we were split with a Marshall’s (no HomeGoods associates were ever on the register)! In retail, I hate working the register. I love running around merchandising.) I felt like I was decorating the store every shift & it didn’t hurt that I’m also a person who loves to have a store perfectly cleaned up and the items in the correct spots. Once my partner and I began enjoying Ohio more, or as much as we could during COVID, I truly saw how awesome it was.



The people I met in Columbus were so friendly and welcoming from the get-go. The way of living was so much slower and more peaceful than what I was used to back home in New York. The year & a half I spent in Columbus was so worth it. It made me realize to slow down & actually enjoy life. Take it all in & live in the moment because life is passing us by very quickly & I used to worry about things that didn’t actually matter. I felt like it was the perfect place to be at that time, and it helped shaped my new look at life at the perfect time. By the time we decided to move to Miami, I knew I was ready to perfectly mix the city life with a more relaxed way of living.