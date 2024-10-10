6 Shows to get you in the fall mood (that aren’t Gilmore Girls)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially Fall, and with that being said (and with the recent chill in the air), who wouldn’t want to snuggle up with a good show?

Gilmore Girls might come to mind as the ultimate Fall show, but I’m here with a list of different series that you might want to give a try before you watch Rory’s coming of age story for the 15th time in a row.

Moesha

The first show up is “Moesha”, starring Brandy, if you still want that coming of age feel. Every episode has a lesson as we follow Moesha from the beginning of high school to the early days of college. It’s also a great way to discover 90’s fashion.

2. Only Murders in the Building

The next show is “Only Murderers In The Building”. Who would have thought that Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short would make a great crime solving team? Follow this unlikely trio as they solve a murder committed in their own New York City apartment building, and turn it into a true crime podcast. The mysteries included often have great plot twists and are never as predictable as they may seem…

3. Friends

Another great classic show to put on during the fall time is “Friends.” Seeing the whole gang at the coffee shop makes you realize that you want a warm drink and a comfy chair to chill out in as well. This Fall is also the 30 year anniversary of “Friends” as well! So streaming the show is the perfect way to celebrate, especially with all the Thanksgiving and Halloween episodes.

Original photo by Amanda Treto

4. Wizards of Waverly Place



Wizards of Waverly place is another great show to rewatch this Fall season. I don’t know if it’s Alex Russo’s sarcasm or the comfort of the New York City setting, but something about watching the Russo family go through their crazy antics each episode is such a comforting, nostalgic feeling.

5. Sister Sister



The hit 90s show “Sister Sister” is double the fun. Watching two long lost twin sisters find each other and then go through all the things being a teenager throws at you is an iconic way to spend the Fall.

6. Charmed

If you’re more of an October lover and really need to reconnect with your spooky vibes this season, I’d recommend “Charmed,” a late 90s show about 3 sisters who are powerful witches. “Charmed” sets the mood to get you even more excited for Halloween, and the aesthetics are perfectly suited for all of Fall, even after Halloween is over.