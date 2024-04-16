The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wuthering Heights

By Charlotte Bronte

If you like a slow burn, this is for you. Set in the moors of England, this chilly, wondrous atmosphere is warmly lit by the affection of two children- one that spans into the rest of their lives. Set in the early 1800s, the protagonists Catherine and Heathcliff face social, religious and racial persecution that drives them apart. Wuthering Heights is regarded as one of the pillars of literature, although it is Bronte’s only published novel. With iconic quotes like, “If all else perished, and he remained, I should still continue to be; and if all else remained, and he were annihilated, the universe would turn into a mighty stranger.” Your heart will be turning with every page of the book.

The Song of Achilles

By Madeline Miller

A queer love story that spans decades, The Song of Achilles is a story that will prompt sweaty grip marks on the sides of the reader’s page. A tale of mythology, war, and a loyalty that transgresses death; this novel is a harrowing testament of the battle between legacy and love. Written from a passion that could thaw the coldest of hearts and shock the most skeptical of readers, Madeline Miller seamlessly blends the brutality of Greek mythology with the warmth of kinship and devotion.

Violets Bent Backwards over the Grass

By Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey’s poetry will have you yearning for a love as beautiful as her writing. Rey captures the misdirected passion, projection, and pleasure that interweaves itself into every relationship. Printed on copies she wrote on a typewriter; this book is a lyrical testament to love, lust, and a desire for nostalgic simplicity. Violets Bent Backwards over the Grass is a must read for all fans of poetry and Lana Del Rey.

The Princess Bride

By William Goldman

This iconic novel follows two lovers separated by class and misfortune. Venturing through kingdoms and swamps infested with man-eating rats, this book is as adventurous and comedic as it is romantic. With beloved characters like Inigo Montoya, Fezzik, Buttercup, and more, this book is dear to all who read it. With princesses, bandits, giants, and miscommunication tropes, this book is a classic love story that has inspired many of its kind.



Emma

By Jane Austen

One of Jane Austen’s most underrated love stories, Emma follows a wealthy young woman in Highbury, England in the early 19th century. It has everything we love about Jane Austen’s more famous novel Pride and Prejudice- but with a meddling, messy protagonist. Self- titled matchmaker, Emma Woodhouse is faced with moral uncertainty after her close friend is mocked by one of her unenthused endeavors. All while she comes to terms with her affection for the older Mr. Knightly- a kind, rich, and possibly engaged man whom she respects greatly. A classic slow burn, Emma deserves to be recognized as one of the great love stories of the 19th century.