The New Playbook: The Rise of Fashion in the Sports World

Lewis Hamilton and Dior. Odell Beckham Jr. and Nike. Lionel Messi and Adidas. Novak Djokovic and Lacoste. What was once a cover of the hottest actor, is now showcasing the latest MVP on the field or track. Find them plastered on bus adverts, billboards, commercials, social media and posters on bedroom walls.

The world saw it happen in the late 90’s and nearly a quarter century later, athletes are still captivating the eyes of millions in the fashion industry. After winning a medal or cup in a major sporting event, athletes can expect to be bombarded with brand deals and sponsorship offers from major fashion powerhouses.

Jens Grede, co-founder of Skims, called athletes “the new Hollywood stars.” She revealed to the New York Times that a part of the brand’s $4 billion valuation was a result of their work with athletes. So far they’ve launched campaigns with various stars including Patrick Mahomes, Donovan Mitchell, and Neymar Jr. Most recently, the brand expanded to working with six All-Star college athletes that would be competing in national tournaments.

However, for the athletes that were present during the first outbreak in pop culture, it wasn’t always like this. Especially not without criticism from the public and press.

David Beckham and sarong-gate.

David Beckham was England’s beloved prodigy. When you think of English football, it is nearly impossible for his name not to come to mind. Whether you know him as Posh Spice’s husband or his notoriously famous red card in the 1998 France World Cup – his remembrance in both football and pop culture is unquestionable.

Aside from the horrific ending that the 1998 World Cup had for Beckham, it wasn’t the only reason he made headlines that summer. During a date night, with then fiancee, Victoria Beckham, he wore a sarong tied over black trousers. The Sun published papers the next morning with the headline, “Beckham has got his Posh frock on.” In Beckham’s latest Netflix documentary, he describes that year as being one of the hardest moments during his career. While most people wouldn’t bat an eye at a man wearing a sarong in today’s society, back then it resulted in Beckham receiving a big wave of harassment. When asked about his thoughts on the backlash, he responded “It’s only the beginning.”

The manager for England’s national team at the time, Glenn Hoddle, expressed in an interview that he believed Beckham was not focused on football. “The comment he made about David was a public… annihilation. {Glenn} created a storm for David and for the whole country,” Beckham’s former teammate, Gary Neville recalls. “It killed me…. He was questioning me as a player,” Beckham expressed in his docuseries, Beckham. His untraditional fashion choices and endeavors outside of his football career were clashing with his public image.

The sarong was only one of Beckham’s iconic looks, with his full leather suit and purple wedding attire following closely behind. He labeled the response ‘an outrage’ from many English football fans. While the public and press never stopped expressing their opinions passionately, Beckham still desired to branch out and pursue career opportunities aside from football. He signed brand deals and modeled with Adidas, created his own fragrances, and posed on the cover of hundreds of magazines.

Aside from his clothing choices, he caused another wave of headlines when he debuted a buzz cut in 2000 after styling long hair for years. Beckham denied claims he did it for attention but one thing is certain: he caused a frenzy. James Clarke, a Manchester paparazzi member, recalls many young fans throughout the UK had been inspired to have a buzz cut like Beckham. Most recently, Argentinian football player Rodrigo DePaul, was believed to have been inspired by Beckham’s iconic hair style choices. Many fans took it to social media to compare both of their looks.

While David Beckham’s current focus is on Inter Miami CF, the MLS team he owns, Beckham has made his mark in the fashion world. Alongside his wife, the couple have become iconic household names. There’s almost never a Paris or New York Fashion Week that you won’t see the couple attending along with their family.

Vogue says his style evolution “is something to behold.” This statement rings true as we witness a new generation of athletes and football stars emulating his path, boldly embracing fashion as an extension of their identity and personal expression.

Louis Vuitton ‘Victory is a state of mind’

While on the topic of football legends, Louis Vuitton launched their campaign featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo right as the 2022 Qatar World Cup would commence. These two pro-athletes are undeniably the two biggest names in football. With the possibility of that tournament being their last World Cup played, Louis Vuitton struck gold.

Women’s Wear Daily reported Ronaldo’s Instagram post having a value of $2.8 million within the first 48 hours of being published and Messi’s having $2.6 million. The campaign reimagined the brand’s 2010 Core Values campaign that featured other football legends such as Pelé, Maradona and Zinedine Zidane. Messi and Ronaldo have both had huge success in terms of the brand deals they receive; both of them having signed billion dollar contracts with Adidas and Nike.

Aaron Judge ‘Polo 67’

Earlier this year, Ralph Lauren launched a global campaign for their men’s fragrance, featuring Yankees team captain, Aaron Judge. It is not the first time Ralph Lauren teams up with a Yankees team captain; the brand had previously worked closely with Derek Jeter.

“Aaron Judge’s genuine love for baseball embodies what I most believe in — a commitment to excellence and the art of doing what you love,” expresses Chief Creative Officer and Executive Chairman, Ralph Lauren via the brand’s website.

Beyond his ambassador role, Aaron Judge is part of a growing trend among baseball players who use their pre-game arrivals to make their fashions styles be known. Players like Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor are known as the ‘fashionable’ ones. Betts described signing with Jordan as a “bucket list” item in an interview with Sports Illustrated. These athletes are merging their public personas with fashion, leveraging game-day entrances as platforms for self-expression.

Lewis Hamilton and Dior

Last month, one of the best F1 drivers of all time, Lewis Hamilton released his first ‘lifestyle capsule’ collection. Forbes reports Hamilton drew inspiration from his hobby of skiing outside of his F1 career, describing it as ‘agility, exhilaration, and innovation’. Hamilton posed with the collection for the brand’s campaign which was released on social media and plastered on billboards across major cities.

When Hamilton arrives for race day you can expect him to be making a fashion statement, whether through funky patterns, bright colors or luxurious silk ensembles. Beyond the racetrack, Hamilton has immersed himself intro the Hollywood and fashion worlds, with his list of close companions including renowned designers and A-list celebrities. He sets a new standard not just at Grand Prix circuits, but also at the forefront of fashion weeks.

The impact

Athletes have established themselves as more than just sports figures. They have cultivated themselves as cultural icons that are influencing the intersection of sports and fashion. More recently with men re-shaping perceptions of masculinity and defying traditional choices, they pave the way for what the mix of sports and fashion can create. Not only do they redefine their legacies but build new narratives for generations to come.