Swing in Summer with Under Armour’s New Golf Collection

With the cold winter months behind us (mostly), it’s time to channel your inner Sharpay Evans and play some golf. If you’re looking for the perfect uniform for your spring and summer golf games, Under Armour has got you covered.

“We definitely strive to design everything with the athlete in mind,” said Under Armour’s Product Line Manager of Golf Apparel, Kali Griggs. “A big thing that sets us apart is the amount of time that we spend with our athletes and then taking that into consideration for our designs.”

The Spring/Summer 2024 golfwear line utilizes technology to ensure maximum efficiency for athletes. “We use UPS, which is protection from ultraviolet rays,” Griggs shared. “There’s also DWR, which is a form of waterproofing.”

The line features a variety of new pieces. “Our skort is something that we’re really excited for because we spent a lot of time with our athletes on it,” she said. The skort features pockets, an essential to golfers out on the course. “There’s also the Empower Dress. It’s made of a compressive fabric. We had a shift dress about two years back but this one is more appropriate and versatile for both court sports and golfing.”

These pieces are the ideal choices for golfers because of the focus on versatility throughout the collection. “Because we’re so performance focused, it’s important to have those items that have things like the appropriate kinds of pockets for the athlete,” Griggs said. “We also asked the question of how is this applicable in everyday life?”

The new golf collection by Under Armour is available now. Shop all of the pieces here.