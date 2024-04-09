Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour Outfits- Shop the looks for LESS!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour outfits have been a phenomenon around the world. Not only does she perform in four different sets, but they’re all unique and tie into the theme of her tour. Everyone knows most artists’ tour fits are custom made/ designer which barely none of us can really afford or obtain. Here is where to find the similar looks for LESS!

Her opening outfit consists of a two-piece rhinestone/ sequin skirt set paired with some fishnet stockings. With its silver sparkles, the outfit creates the perfect set to start the concert. You can find a similar option at the boutique, 12th Tribe!

Shira Silver Rhinestone Crop Top

Shira Silver Rhinestone Mini Skirt

Fishnet Stockings

Her second outfit of the night is a sequin, black, triangle top with some high waisted black booty shorts and the same fishnet stockings. Once she gets to a certain part of the setlist, she throws on a plastic disco dress that illuminates with the arena’s lights. Affordable options can be found at stores like 12th tribe, Nasty Gal, Amazon, Lulu’s, and House of CB!

Amazon Black Sequin Bralette

Lulu’s Black Sequin Bra Top

Amazon Black Sequin Shorts

House of CB Black High Waisted Shorts

12th Tribe Diana Silver Disco Dress

Nasty Gal Disc Chainmail Sequin Halter Mini Dress

Fishnet Stockings

Her third outfit of the night consists of a red, halter neck, metallic romper with rhinestone star stockings. While this outfit is bold and sexy, it is a bit more difficult to recreate since it’s custom-made. Amazon has a doppelganger look available in other colors, while ASOS has a more different vibe but fits the overall category!

Satin Halter Cut Out Romper

Amazon Metallic Backless Jumpsuit

Rhinestone Star Stockings

Her final outfit where she sings “Good 4 U” and “Get Him Back!” is the cutest, high waisted, sequin booty shorts, the same rhinestone star tights, a cropped graphic tank, a red bra, and her iconic red heart necklace. More affordable options for the shorts are down below. The red bra can be found at any department store, if you’re looking in the right places, or stores like Victoria’s Secret and Aerie. You can purchase the red heart necklace on her merchandise website or at ASOS. You could even get creative and DIY it! As for the tank top, you can find comparable styles at shops like PacSun, Phantasy (most alike), and even custom made looks on Etsy or Depop!

Etsy Graphic Tank Tops

PacSun Graphic Tank Tops

Phantasy Graphic Tank Tops

Red Bra

Rhinestone Black Booty Shorts

Steve Madden Rhinestone Booty Shorts Black

Red Heart Necklace ASOS

Red Heart Necklace Olivia Rodrigo

Rhinestone Star Stockings

All of Rodrigo’s iconic tour fits are paired with a pair of Doc Martens– exact pair listed below, as well as, her GUTS ring set which you can shop on her website! She’s also got her stylish star necklace and layered necklace which you can find on Gemini Jewels.

Doc Martens Black Jadon Boot Smooth Leather Platforms

GUTS Rings

Orion Blue Star Necklace

Star Girl Layered Necklace