Wow has it been a year for music or what? It feels like an artist drops a new album every week. I have super weird taste in music and it’s all over the place, from English to Spanish, every song I listen to is pretty different from the next. Although there have been many songs I’ve loved this year, today I’m sharing the top 5 albums that are burnt into my brain forever.

5. Short n’ Sweet: By Sabrina Carpenter

You can’t deny it, she’s EVERYWHERE, and so is this album. At first, I will admit, I was only hearing bits and pieces on Instagram and TikTok and wasn’t loving it. Little did I know it was because I hadn’t listened to the whole thing yet. Once I did I was hooked. There aren’t a lot of words I’d use to describe this album, but one word I’d say is just “girl”. I feel like any of these songs could play over a makeover scene in an early 2000s rom-com. While this album is full of so many bangers if I had to pick some favorites I’d choose, “Juno”, “Lie To Girls”, and “Good Graces”.

4 Eternal Sunshine: By Ariana Grande

This might be a biased pick because I’ve been an Ariana Grande fan since the beginning of time. Fun Fact: The first concert I ever went to was an Ariana Grande Concert. So I think it’s safe to say that I’ve been waiting for her to drop new music for a very long time. This might be a very controversial opinion but I think she’s one of, if not the best vocalist of our generation. I think anyone who has a theater background has a voice unlike any other. I know people have loved seeing her on their movie screens during Wicked, but I still think she’s the princess of pop. There isn’t a single song on this album that is a skip. I wish I could say every single song is my favorite because that’s truly how I feel, but, if I had to choose, I’d say, “yes, and?”, “don’t wanna break up again” “and i wish i hated you”.

3. Exodo: By Peso Pluma

To me, music in Spanish is on another level, and unmatched. As a Latina, I love seeing Latinos rise to the top of the music industry, especially Peso Pluma who’s from Mexico (shoutout Mexico)! I could write about all the features on this album individually for days because I’m obsessed with everyone on it especially, Ivan Cornejo, Chino Pacas, and Gabito Ballesteros. I think they fit the vibe of this album perfectly, and bring their own to it. This album is perfect for anything, but every time I need to get ready for something, it’s the first album I go to play. It’s perfect to get hyped up before you go out and dance. I think “La Patrulla” was playing everywhere this summer (rightfully so) so that one and “Reloj” and “Vino Tinto” are for sure my favorites.

2. Orquídeas: By Kali Uchis

When I tell you I have been waiting for an album in Spanish from Kali Uchis, I have been waiting FOREVER. If you want to feel like the baddest Latina baddie known to humanity, play this album. Every listen I feel like I’m unstoppable. Kali Uchis has always had an amazing voice singing in english, but there’s something about her singing in Spanish that scratches the right part of my brain. Her vocals are insane. There isn’t a single song on this album that won’t have you dancing, I need a club that is playing this album 24/7 because I could dance to this for the rest of my life. I feel like a pop star dancing alone in my room. My favorites from here are, “Heladito”, “Muñekita”, “Hoy Hay Ley Parte 2” and “Dame Beso // Muévete”

1. Cosa Nuestra: By Rauw Alejandro

If Rauw Alejandro has one million fans, I’m one of them, if he has one fan, it’s me, if he has no fans I’m dead. This album is the most recent of all of these to have come out, but OH MY GOD. I have had it on repeat since. There’s nothing in this world I love more than music in Spanish. Like with Ariana Grande, I’ve been a long-time fan of Rauw, and have been waiting for new music from him for a long time. I had high expectations as Playa Saturno, Saturno, and Vice Versa, are some of my favorite albums of all time. But I can gladly say it exceeded my expectations. Every time it plays I need to get up and dance. I love the salsa & and bachata-inspired instrumentals. I love that he covered Tú Con Él, a song that was already so iconic and nostalgic. The features on this album are also so perfect, Bad Bunny, Feid, Romeo Santos, & Latin Mafia just to name a few. Sometimes I feel bad for people who don’t understand Spanish because they’re missing out on such good masterpieces. Even if you don’t know Spanish, I recommend this album to anyone because the vibes are immaculate. I know I said this about the previous two albums, but for this one, I cannot pick a favorite song or songs. It’s too perfect, the whole album as a whole flows perfectly together.