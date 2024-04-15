I’m Living for Lana at 2024’s Coachella

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter.

Fans are losing it over Lana’s appearance at the 2024 Coachella Festival and RIGHTFULLY so! Stunning in her strawberry blonde hair and custom Dolce&Gabbana dress, she’s never looked better. Lana not only sang some of her best fan-favorite hits, including songs like “West Coast”, “Summertime Sadness”, and “Ride”, but sang alongside another star with just as angelic of a voice, the one and only, Billie Eilish. Together the duo sounded like something straight from heaven and if you haven’t seen it yet, I strongly encourage you to go listen because it’s truly the performance of a lifetime. Fans have already made tons of Lana Coachella edits, highlighting her flawless look and glowing aura, as can be seen in the video below. As someone that’s been a Lana STAN for years, it’s so exciting to see how happy she looks and hear that she’s thriving now more than ever in the music industry. She’s getting all the recognition she deserves and people are finally starting to see her for the strong, powerful woman she’s come to be today. We love you Ms. Lana Del Rey, thank you for giving us a Coachella performance that will go down in history!