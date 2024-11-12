5 Songs I’ve Been Playing on Repeat (literally)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I listen to music, I play a song over and over until I feel I’ve heard it all. But the funny thing is I am a melody listener, not a lyric listener. I have a hard time understanding lyrics unless I read them along with the song or just hyper-fixate on them. Therefore, I don’t know what they’re talking about in most of these songs. But there’s something about the melody that “itches my brain.” I don’t gatekeep, so here we are:

Last Train to London by Electric Light Orchestra. Listen to that bass!!! (it’s a synth, but it sounds like a bass guitar, so let’s just say it’s a bass) I think what is perfect about this song is that it is a walking pace tempo, and there is something so satisfying about walking to the beat of a song. As soon as that first guitar riff in the beginning plays, I am happy, and it’s a sign my day is going to be amazing. I truly love this song and can’t get enough of it.

Bliss by Yung Lean & FKA Twigs. This is the kind of music I listen to when I don’t want to hear my thoughts. There’s so much going on, but I love it because all I can really focus on is the song. I like the melody and the random noises it has going on. I don’t listen to any Yung Lean or FKA Twigs songs other than this one, not by choice I just never got around to it.

Get Free by Lana Del Rey. I feel like I’m levitating when I hear her voice. I am enchanted. The way she harmonizes with herself is amazing. I remember the first time I heard this song; I was blown away and kept replaying it, and I think you should, too.

Needed by Brent Faiyaz. I LOVE THIS SONG. I had a moment where this was the only song I would listen to, and that helped me understand what the lyrics were about. In this song, he’s talking about how now that he’s blown up, people want to start recognizing him, but he responds, “Where were you when you were needed?” WOAH. I clearly can’t relate to him since I’m not super famous or have people trying to call me out of nowhere, but I think if I were/did, this would be my song.

Taking What’s Not Yours by TV Girl. I love TV Girl, I’ve been to a few concerts of theirs, so honestly, I can’t get enough of them. This song is just really catchy. I’ve also noticed this song blow up on TikTok with people making edits to this song, which I think is such an accurate depiction of how this song plays in my head.