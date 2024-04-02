Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Two Hanged Blue Stonewash And Blue Jeans
Two Hanged Blue Stonewash And Blue Jeans
Mica Asato / Pexels
Style > Fashion

5 Need-to-Know Brands for Paloma Wool Lovers

Grace Henderson
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter.

It’s that time of year once again; Time to trade in the heavy winter coat for a soft, breezy sundress and shove those pesky fleece tights to the back of the closet. In other words, time to shop! As the fashionistas already know, Barcelona-based brand, Paloma Wool, has attracted a cult-like following in recent years thanks to their elegant, understated designs and gorgeous campaign imagery. If you’re as big of a PW fan as I am, you’re dying to expand your horizons (and wardrobe) by discovering even more under-the-radar, unique labels. Here are 5 Brands sure to please every Paloma Wool lover:

1. gimaguas

Barcelona-based label, Gimaguas, adds a delightful air of bohemian whimsy to each of their pieces. The brand offers a playful color palette, tasteful embellishments, and chic silhouettes. From silver-studded accessories to easy, flowing dresses, Gimaguas is the perfect brand to explore this Spring.

2. Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Maryam Nassir Zadeh represents chic Parisian simplicity at its finest. The label offers high-quality, understated basics that are easy to style with any current wardrobe. If wearability and ease of styling drew you to Paloma Wool, look no further than MNZ this season.

3. Belle the Label

Classic, flattering, and feminine; Belle the Label offers a range of pieces that possess class and femininity with an air of playfulness. If billowing bubble skirts and luxe cowl tops are on your spring wishlist, Belle the Label is for you.

4. Geel

Geel is for the minimalists and neutral-lovers: certified butter-soft basics with a flair. If a quest for simple, flattering silhouettes and easy, wearable colors drew you to Paloma Wool, Geel is sure to please.

5. Paris Georgia

New Zealand-based brand, Paris Georgia, offers elegant, understated pieces that are both beautiful and wearable. Their flattering cuts are both delicate and luxe. If a love for artistry has you hooked on Paloma Wool, Paris Georgia is the brand for you.

My name is Grace Henderson, and I am a Fashion Institute of Technology student with a deep love for writing and a passion for storytelling in all modes. I have an AAS degree in Fashion Design, and I am currently working toward a BFA in Fabric Styling with a double minor in French and Writing. I believe that all forms of art and storytelling are valuable and interconnected! When not in school, I work as a graphic designer for a luxury, NYC-based fashion boutique. I design assets for social media and E-commerce marketing, assist the art director and social media manager, and best of all, get to be surrounded by beautiful clothing and fresh, exciting brands! Working in the luxury space has given me a massive appreciation for the true craftsmanship and love that goes into creating clothing as well as a first-hand look into the behind-the-scenes of digital marketing and brand identity. In my free time, I enjoy writing short stories, thrifting, museum-hopping, exploring NYC with friends, dancing, and learning French!