5 Need-to-Know Brands for Paloma Wool Lovers

It’s that time of year once again; Time to trade in the heavy winter coat for a soft, breezy sundress and shove those pesky fleece tights to the back of the closet. In other words, time to shop! As the fashionistas already know, Barcelona-based brand, Paloma Wool, has attracted a cult-like following in recent years thanks to their elegant, understated designs and gorgeous campaign imagery. If you’re as big of a PW fan as I am, you’re dying to expand your horizons (and wardrobe) by discovering even more under-the-radar, unique labels. Here are 5 Brands sure to please every Paloma Wool lover:

1. gimaguas

Barcelona-based label, Gimaguas, adds a delightful air of bohemian whimsy to each of their pieces. The brand offers a playful color palette, tasteful embellishments, and chic silhouettes. From silver-studded accessories to easy, flowing dresses, Gimaguas is the perfect brand to explore this Spring.

2. Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Maryam Nassir Zadeh represents chic Parisian simplicity at its finest. The label offers high-quality, understated basics that are easy to style with any current wardrobe. If wearability and ease of styling drew you to Paloma Wool, look no further than MNZ this season.

3. Belle the Label

Classic, flattering, and feminine; Belle the Label offers a range of pieces that possess class and femininity with an air of playfulness. If billowing bubble skirts and luxe cowl tops are on your spring wishlist, Belle the Label is for you.

4. Geel

Geel is for the minimalists and neutral-lovers: certified butter-soft basics with a flair. If a quest for simple, flattering silhouettes and easy, wearable colors drew you to Paloma Wool, Geel is sure to please.

5. Paris Georgia

New Zealand-based brand, Paris Georgia, offers elegant, understated pieces that are both beautiful and wearable. Their flattering cuts are both delicate and luxe. If a love for artistry has you hooked on Paloma Wool, Paris Georgia is the brand for you.