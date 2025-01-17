Women’s Safety: The Terrifying Reality of Being a Modern Woman

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before I start, I want to make one thing very clear: I’m not saying every man is the problem. I know plenty of men who wouldn’t dream of harming women; they are honest and kind people. Nonetheless, that doesn’t change the reality of how scary it can be to be a woman.

Let’s be honest, being an independent woman can often feel impossible. Walking alone during the day, walking through a dodgy part of town, sitting alone on a bench, walking alone at night—the list of risks is endless. Everywhere you turn, there’s something you can’t do or somewhere you can’t be, purely out of fear for yourself or from others that you might be in danger. How often have you heard from another woman or a friend that they felt utter panic because a car slowed down beside them, someone appeared to be following them, they were catcalled, or that the stalker your friend has left them so scared they make jokes about it? And through all of this, some men laugh, dismiss it as “not that deep,” or call you an attention seeker—yet most men have never feared for their own safety like 20-year-old women trying to go about their everyday lives.

A study conducted by YouGov found that 66% of women feel unsafe walking alone at night, and End Violence Against Women reported that 1 in 2 women feel unsafe at night, whether in busy or quiet areas. Additionally, 2 out of 3 women have experienced some form of harassment in the last 12 months, with 44% experiencing catcalling and unwanted sexual attention. Furthermore, 29% of women have felt as if they’ve been followed. In comparison to 1 in 7 men who feel unsafe walking alone in the dark in a quiet area, and 1 in 5 in a busy area.

This is not a competition between genders, but when an overwhelming majority of women report feeling unsafe, it indicates that women’s safety is in a critical global state, and merely existing often feels perilous. The threat of male violence—whether sexual, physical, or verbal—can frequently restrict one’s sense of freedom, as your day becomes dictated by the hour it gets dark. This influences decisions about meeting friends, going to the gym, or shopping—all due to the fear of walking alone in the dark. Consequently, winter is a season I personally detest; it reaches 4pm and I no longer feel safe, and I’m sure many other women can relate to this

We’ve all heard of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, who was abducted, raped, and murdered while walking home alone on 3rd March 2021, by a police officer. She was on her way to see her family after leaving a friend’s home, but she never made it. Her case sent social media and women across the UK into a frenzy, highlighting the tragic event as a wake-up call for our country—decisive action needs to be taken. Yet now, four years later, nothing significant has been done, these issues continue to be brushed off by most people. The backlash from men regarding the reactions to Sarah Everard’s murder led to the slogan “It’s not all men,” and although I couldn’t agree more, this statement should neither overshadow nor silence women sharing their fears. We should not be silenced by those who created our fear.

To men, I ask: when your partner says they’re walking home alone in the dark, how do you feel? When you, as a friend, wish to walk your female friend home in the dark, what are your feelings and motivations? Perhaps it stems from worry or anxiety, a desire to ensure her safety or a sense of duty towards her well-being. If most men wish to safeguard someone they know, and women feel unsafe walking home alone in the dark, then something needs to change.

Perhaps it begins with men not joking about women’s lack of safety, and instead bringing the issue to light—encouraging other men to act in ways that promote safety, not hinder it. Furthermore, women need to start sharing their experiences more, as so many of us feel exactly the same way. Our safety must be improved across the globe, as for now, the reality of being a modern woman seems to be getting scarier each year.

