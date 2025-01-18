Traitor, Faithful or Simply in Love with Claudia Winkleman: What Kind of The Traitors Watcher Are You?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**Beware this article contains spoilers for The Traitors (UK)**

On the 26th of January 2024, my flatmate introduced me to the world of lies, manipulation, and general trickery that is The Traitors. This was truly the greatest gift she could have given me.

The show first aired in the UK in 2022 and is now in the midst of a gripping third season. Reaching highs of 6.9 million live viewers, the show has grabbed the attention of the British public and is a refreshing take on reality competition TV. Part of why so many people love the show so much is the sense that those participating are just regular people. It makes their successes, blunders, and schemes all the more entertaining. If you haven’t turned to your friend whilst watching and asked whether they think you would be good on The Traitors, have you even been watching?

Over the last year, I have watched the show with a few different groups: my family, my first-year flatmates, and my housemates. Across those collectives, I have noticed a few different personalities emerging when faced with banishments, challenges and cold-blooded murders.

1. The Chaos Junkie

Challenges, drama, and shouting are words to live by for the chaos junkie. These viewers love seeing what bizarre challenges the producers come up with. From killer clowns to recreating birdcalls, a fake burial, or describing sheep, the creativity and chaos that ensue are always fun to watch.

Even the drama of the challenges is not enough for this group. Heated round tables with accusations and wild theories are what makes this series so enticing. Folks like this are constantly dreaming up crazy scenarios and twists that could be brought in. But beware if they ever suggest you try an at-home version of the show…

2. the empathetic mother

Now, this is a homage to my own mother, who gets truly concerned at all the drama in reality television. Whenever anyone is struggling in a challenge, getting questioned intensely, or crying (convincingly or not) my dear mother gets very flustered.

Folks in this category really feel for all the players involved and just want the best for them. The prospect of a big falling out among completely innocent Faithful is deeply troubling and it is only made worse when one of the adorable younger cast is involved and on the back foot. The motherly figure is one we definitely see reflected in the contestants with many sweet parental relationships forming given the intense circumstances. This can only lead to more stress for the empathetic mother type when these relationships inevitably fracture because one is forced to write down the name of the other. Freddie and Frankie, I’m looking at you.

3. the who’s who

We start the season with 22-25 players, and for me—who can barely remember my own name when asked half the time, remembering the names of the contestants is quite the challenge. I know I’m not alone in this, as every time I have watched the show with other people at least someone has got confused about who is who.

Watchers of this type may have a few names that stick in their head because of a distinct introduction, name, career, or outfit but learning all the other names is simply too much. In season two fans were often left confused between Evie and Charlie, both Faithfuls and both blonde. When will the confusion end!

If you have this forgetful friend maybe print them out a comprehensive guide with names and pictures, primary school style. It may seem condescending but otherwise, you will never cease correcting them. The light at the end of the tunnel is it does get easier when the Traitors get murdering and the Faithful keep banishing (unless they banish or murder the ones you can actually remember).

4. the couch traitor

These sneaky people love to root for the series’ villains (or heroes, in their opinion): the Traitors. They relish every misdirection and bluff that the selected few pull off. To them, a successful season is one in which the Traitors perform a masterclass of behind-the-scenes deception, best modelled by season 2 winner Harry. Whether it’s one dominant Traitor or a few fighting it out Succession style, they are always the centre of attention. Weak Traitors probably receive a lambasting from this group’s spot on the sofa while they dream up their own tactics to reach that coveted final on top.

I myself fall into this category, something I put down to being a politics student who loves some good political strategizing. I do feel a little bad for rooting for people who are constantly lying to everyone around them, but I just can’t help it! Viewers like me love strategizing alongside the Traitors, although they probably overestimate their ability to keep a straight face when lying. These people probably receive a few concerned looks from other watchers who are perhaps less inclined to root for the sneaky member of the group, but they are a necessary part of any Traitors watching squad.

5. the moral upstanding citizen

The complete opposite of the couch traitor, this upstanding person values the honesty, teamwork, and goodwill of the ideal Faithfuls. This group tirelessly roots for the Faithful to find the Traitors and get the cash at the end. What they want to see is clever investigating by the Faithful, following up on accurate theories and getting that prize pot total up. The traitor’s deviousness is not commendable to them, and they do not relish in seeing the faithful banish one of their own.

If you have both an upstanding citizen and a couch traitor in your watching party, maybe keep them at opposite ends of the seating just in case the debate gets a little too heated.

6. the one who is in love with claudia

I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have a foot in this category, because how could you not! Claudia Winkleman has truly cemented herself as an icon of British television with The Traitors. I would love to know the number of people who have walked into hairdressers and said, “Give me Claudia’s fringe!”.

This group gets the most enjoyment from the show whenever Claudia is on screen, which they would argue is not nearly enough. They live for her outfits, antics and savage words to players either during challenges or when they have voted out yet another Faithful. Say it with me folks: “Faithful what are you doing!”

So which group are you in? Some of the categories can overlap but others are diametrically opposed. Most likely we all flit between the different categories but there is definitely a dominant one within all of us. So next time you’re tuning in, ask your friends and family which type of viewer you are but beware: the answer may not be what you expected…