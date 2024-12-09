Standing in Solidarity: Exeter Reclaim the Night 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Thursday, 5th December 2024, people gathered in Exeter city centre to march through the streets, listen to speeches, and stand in solidarity at Reclaim the Night. This event has also been taking place in hundreds of cities across the UK.

What is Reclaim the Night?

Reclaim the Night is a movement which began as part of the Women’s Liberation Movement in 1977 in Leeds. It is a campaign aimed at taking back the streets at night for the safety of women and girls and the eradication of male violence. Thousands of people across the UK gather annually to march through their cities in the dark, raising awareness of gender-based violence, women’s safety, and keeping the streets safe for women and girls. The hope is that by raising awareness and inspiring solidarity, the streets will become a safer place, and one day, women and girls will be able to walk alone at night in safety and without fear. Reclaim the Night is for everyone, encouraging anyone to come and stand in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment, those who are afraid to walk alone at night, and those who are trying to bring about change.

Why is Reclaim the Night important?

Reclaim the Night has been created in response to the number of women and girls who have experienced sexual harassment or assault. Reclaim the Night acknowledges how many women and girls, victims of sexual harassment or not, are unable to walk the streets at night due to fears of male violence. Not only does it raise awareness of women’s safety at night, but it also creates solidarity and a sense of community among women and others who choose to march at Reclaim the Night. It is an uplifting experience, filled with grief and anger for those who have been lost to male violence and for all the experiences women and girls have given up to keep themselves safe. However, it also inspires hope for the future and calls for positive change.

Exeter Reclaim the Night 2024

Exeter’s annual Reclaim the Night march took place on Thursday, 5th December 2024. Hundreds of people gathered to march from Sidwell Street through the city centre, ending in Princesshay, to hear speeches and stand together. One speech was delivered by the President of the University of Exeter Feminist Society, Annabel Grace. Part of her speech was used to raise awareness of the things women and girls do to keep each other safe when walking alone at night, and she read out example text messages she and her friends have sent and received. For instance, “Did you get home safe?” or “I’m not coming, I don’t want to walk in the dark.” The march was an uplifting and inspirational call for people to stand together and create change.

Reclaim the Night is a positive, uplifting experience that brings people together. However, it also delivers an important message: women and girls are not safe walking the streets at night, and this needs to change. We can all do our bit to help improve the safety of women and girls, from calling someone while they walk home to safely intervening if we see something strange and are safe to do so. Reclaim the Night can inspire us all to help make the streets a safer place for everyone.