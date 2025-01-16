New Year New Us – Relationship Resolutions in the New Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the passing of New Years, the discourse of new year’s resolutions come into everyday conversations. The clock strikes midnight, the drinks are flowing, but when morning comes things start to feel a little bit more serious. You start to think, what can I do to maximise my new year potential? How can I make small changes to make a big difference? Whilst you are brainstorming your gym goals, your bucket list for the year and new hobbies you want to try, also jot down ways you can improve your relationship. It doesn’t matter how long you have been together, or the distance between you, dedicating one of your new year’s resolutions towards your love life may bring a revival of energy into your relationship, so here are some ideas of how you and your significant other can make each other a priority this new year.

Dedicate Time for One and Other

Quality time is such an important factor in a relationship, but there is no avoiding how busy life can get. It can be hard to find a healthy balance between living your own life with your own personal goals and maximising your time with your partner. Compare your calendars and work out a time each week you can both be present, and plan a date night. It doesn’t have to be elaborate, just watching a TV series you both enjoy in each others company can make a difference. If you are long distance, why not try virtual movie nights? The app teleparty is there for this purpose and allows you to watch the same film or programme at the same time with a chat function too; this can be an additional kind of quality time interspersed amongst regular catch up calls. Furthermore, why not plan ahead and think of a weekend getaway, or a city break – it is always important to have things to look forward to.

Stop the Bickering

There is so much conflict in relationships that can be avoided, and I am talking about the silly disagreements. Whether it is arguing about mess, chores, or the lack of messaging back, sometimes you have to think, ‘is this worth my energy’. Of course, voicing your thoughts and communicating these problems can be good, if done correctly, but not every small thing needs to turn into a full blown argument. Listen when your partner criticises you, and recognise when to take it personally and when to actually hear their point of view and move on from it.

Think about physical intimacy

Intimacy is essential in a relationship; it can be such a strong foundation for building a connection. There is an idea that when you first get into relationships, the sex is constant, every chance you get and overtime the sex just dries up (we have movies to thank for this misconception). However, this doesn’t need to be the case. Everyone’s libido and sex drive is different and that is okay. Intimacy doesn’t need to be sex to be meaningful, just being close with your partner enhances that physical bond. Communicating with your significant other what you enjoy sexually and physically is a good starting point for incorporating and prioritising your intimacy in the new year.

Focus on your Wellness

Health and wellness typically are the focus of most new years resolutions, so incorporating this into your relationships resolution is logical. Exercise as a pair; go to the gym together, take a long scenic walk or go for a run together. An additional bonus is that it is a great way to also increase quality time. Boosting your fitness doesn’t need to be a solo thing, having a workout partner to motivate you by your side is great. Wellness isn’t just exercise: why not cook a healthy meal together? Whether it be a focus on mindfulness, physical health or mental wellbeing, face these resolutions as a team.

With the new year being the prime time for a fresh start, use it wisely as an opportunity to reflect on your relationship and consider what needs work. The list of what you can do is endless, so make sure you tailor it to your relationship. Ensure your expectations are realistic and achievable, and you and your partner can work towards a shared goal to better your relationship in 2025.