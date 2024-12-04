Must Have Winter Wardrobe Essentials : A Guide to Staying Cozy & Chic

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves disappear and the snow starts to fall, the cold months of winter are the epitome of fashion. Don’t let the cold stop you from looking cute! This guide will make sure you stay warm and stylish.

Wool coat

A wool coat is a stable piece for many, including us Exeter girls and it’s easy to see why. Whether it is mid-waist or long , a wool coat is a must have for these cold winter months. They embody elegance, while being effortlessly warm. Black, grey, or beige are colours that go with every one of your outfits. These can be so easily paired with jeans, trousers or ribbed winter dresses.

Paparazzi have pictured many celebrities rocking the wool coat , such as Victoria Beckham, a fashion innovator who not only wears wool coat with impeccable class but has designed incredible ones for her clothing line. These coats match her chic style impeccably , take a note from her lookbook and watch your wardrobe be transformed.

Faux Fur

Disclaimer: Please be sure to choose sustainable and ethically sourced fur this winter, hot girls care about animals and the planet!

Faux fur really is the mob wife of the winter wardrobe- the baddest of them all. She screams luxury and, best of all, any colour of fur works here. The dramatic aspect of faux fur does all the work, it keeps you warm and oh so sexy at the same time. Whether its a faux fur coat , hat or gloves , whatever you are comfortable with. It is guaranteed to keep you wrapped in comfort and stylish.

Rihanna is one of many to showcase the alluring faux fur coat, from neutral tones to bold blue colours. Time and time again she has shown us how to elevate your winter outfit simply with faux fur.

Leopard Print

The new winter 2024 trend? Leopard Print. Again, make sure any leopard print fur is ethically sourced!

Leopard print is ​​glamour personified, and being one of the most sought-after trends this year it may be here to stay. This design adds some flair to the usual winter wardrobe which may feel rather dull for many, while its brown and black tones allow it to still be graceful combined with any outfit.

Bella Hadid is a prime example of the how one can wear leopard print perfectly. She has done it with coats , dresses , mini skirts, two piece sets , trousers, you name it , she has executed it. The supermodel does not disappoint , matching these outfits with gold, black or brown accessories , bags and shoes to complete the look.

Patterned scarves

Any scarf is essential for winter but a patterned scarf is essential for “It Girls”. Want to jazz up your outfit? Add a patterned scarf. They bring out your clothes in the best way, adding that pop of colour that we all need in the darker winter months. It’s a superb investment that can be thrown on to any outfit , try out different textures and patterns to find the right one for you. It’s important to wear pieces that represent the real you , that way the clothes shine in a whole other light.

Jessica Alba, the 2000s princess, is not shy to switch up the colour or design off her scarf but they are all bold and reflect her ever so well. Simply pairing it with her jacket or jeans and a top.

Icy colour palette

Winters fashion focus on icy hues, mirroring the chill in the air. the Think navy blues, greys of all shades, white, and black, all these colours represent winter. Portraying the dark winter mornings, the grey cloudy skies, the white snow. Integrating these colours into your winter wardrobe creates the ‘polished without trying look’.

Meghan Markle regularly favours icy tones in her wardrobe and it shows in her quiet elegance. Her minimalistic looks is perfect inspiration for winter fashion, such as by layering with different textures such as chunky knit sweaters and leather boots. Her looks can be recreated by anyone, they’re that simple but effective!

So don’t let the cold stop you from being a fashion diva this winter. I hope this guide has inspired your winter wardrobe!

